ADVENT, Sinus And Sleep Experts, Opening Vernon Hill Location October 2019

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVENT is expanding their services across state lines from Wisconsin to Illinois with the addition of a location in Vernon Hills, IL. ADVENT Vernon Hills is expected to open October 7, 2019 and will be located at 925 N Milwaukee Ave #200 in the Mellody Farm Shopping Center in Vernon Hills.

Since 2004, ADVENT has pioneered simple in-office sinus and snoring solutions to help people break the cycle of ineffective healthcare, leaving the pharmacy aisle, nasal sprays, sleep aids and their frustrations behind. ADVENT has resolved to redefine the patient experience, moving towards innovation and memorable care.

This is the first time in company history that ADVENT is establishing a presence outside of the state of Wisconsin. The addition of ADVENT Vernon Hills is a response to the demand for relief in the Chicagoland area and alleviate long distance travel for the large number of people that are crossing the Wisconsin/Illinois border to receive care. The Vernon Hills location will be joining Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Pleasant Prairie and Oak Creek.

ADVENT's leading-edge model of care is dramatically different and more effective than the standard approach. A team of highly-trained medical professionals guide patients by determining the root of the problem through The Breathing Triangle® evaluation, in-office CT scans, at-home sleep studies, and presenting customized treatment plans, unique to each patient.

"I see so many patients who are frustrated with the ineffective treatment they have been provided by big healthcare systems," states Dr. Madan Kandula, President and Founder of ADVENT. "The cycle stops here. We understand. We listen. We change lives. In turn we change how medical practices operate on a national level."

ADVENT will be hosting a Vernon Hills Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 5-7pm. This event will be open to the public, with the opportunity to meet the ADVENT team and view our facility. Additional details will be available in the coming months.

For more updates on location openings, services and how ADVENT can free you from the pharmacy aisle, visit www.adventknows.com.

ADVENT is a medical practice that helps people live better with simple, in-office sinus and snoring solutions.

