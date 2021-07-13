Adventa Bioscience® Announces Launch of Trulacta®

LODI, Wis., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventa Bioscience® an innovative company dedicated to improving adult human health today announced the launch of Trulacta®, the world's first and only supplement made entirely of human milk. Adventa has utilized advanced science and proprietary technology to create a supplement containing Human Milk Bionutrients™ (HMBs™), which have been shown to support whole-body health.

Trulacta is composed entirely of thousands of beneficial components found in human milk, all of which are essential for health and wellbeing. The supplement's HMB's include Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO), Growth Factors, Immunoglobulins, Macrophages and Stem Cells, as well as other enzymes and peptides critical to optimizing whole-body health. Together these rich compounds have shown to aid in the development of the immune system, protect from autoimmune disease, actively fight bacteria and allow the body to maintain and restore itself.

"All human bodies are made to recognize, accept and thrive on human milk bionutrients," said Peter Lamb, COO of Adventa Bioscience. "Over 70% of the immune system resides in the gut and Trulacta is designed to support gut health while positively impacting overall immune health in ways that probiotics and prebiotics can't. Studies have shown a healthy gut can improve mental health, optimize digestion and lead to a more restful sleep."

75% of adults deal with gastrointestinal issues that range from ulcerative colitis to Irritable Bowel Syndrome to Crohn's disease. Many others suffer from poor sleep, compromised immunity and anxiety.

"The advances in research and technology, as well as the significant progress in product development that we are making at Adventa, are providing hope and restoring lives," Lamb added.

Adventa conducted a limited pre-clinical study in Fall 2020 with 84% of the participants reporting positive results with regards to relief of gastrointestinal symptomatology as well as other inflammatory issues. Improvements in restless sleep, headaches and joint pain were also reported and may be explained by Trulacta's positive impact on neurotransmitters and inflammation. Because of these positive findings, Adventa is initiating full-scale clinical testing to begin by August 2021.

"Human milk is the natural powerhouse required for the healthy growth of humans at the most critical period of our lives," said Dr. Daniel Crisafi, ND.A., Ph.D. "Trulacta has now made it possible for adults to benefit from the precious nutrients and nutraceuticals in human milk to help support whole-body health."

About Adventa Bioscience®

Adventa Bioscience is an innovative biotech firm dedicated to realizing the full potential of human milk. Adventa's groundbreaking patented research has led to major breakthroughs in health and wellness. The company's flagship product Trulacta® is the world's first supplement for adults entirely composed of Human Milk Bionutrients™ (HMB's™), the rich multitude of beneficial nutrients contained in human milk. Adventa is devoted to furthering research and changing lives by developing a series of products to harness the power of human milk, while remaining fully committed to sustainability practices. The company is headquartered in Lodi, Wisconsin and was founded in November 2020.

For more information visit adventabioscience.com or trulacta.com .

