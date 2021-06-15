Adventech Explains The Maxeff Inrush Current and LRC (Locked Rotor Current) Difference

Standard Motor:

Limitation and Disadvantages:

High Inrush current can cause nuisance tripping of protective devices or cause motor damage. It can also cause voltage dips in the supply line (which can affect other equipment), or even prevent the motor from starting properly. High Inrush current also leads to high torque production at start up — sometimes as much as twice the rated torque — which can cause sudden, severe acceleration that damages mechanical loads. The amount of current drawn by the motor during startup is also influenced by the resistance of the stator windings. Newer, high-efficiency motors — such as IE3 premium efficiency versions — have lower winding resistance (to reduce I2R losses), so Inrush current can be an even more significant problem in these designs than in older, lower-efficiency motors.

MAXEFF Motor:

The Maxeff motor is a combination of two circuits - motor and generator. Whereas the motor circuit is directly connected to power and the generator circuit is 180 phase out. When the motor is connected DOL (Direct On Line), the motoring circuits come into action which draws a lower current since it utilizes only 2/3rd of the winding, limiting higher Inrush current. Once the generator circuit is excited, the motor comes into a full circuit. At that point, the motor's speed is increased which does not demand a high Inrush current and still has higher LRC (Locked Rotor Current). *Refer to Advanced Energy Test Report. As the motor obtains full speed and is stabilized, LRC is settled to a normal rated current like that of a standard motor. See Figure 2.

The switching phenomenon is exclusive to the Maxeff motor as it limits the high Inrush current and still has higher LRC (Locked Rotor Current), as well as torque, as compared to a standard premium motor.

Advantage Over a Standard Motor:

i) Protection against nuisance tripping of protective devices

ii) Voltage Dips

iii) Load Protection

iv) Maxeff motors have lower winding resistance (to reduce I²R losses). Due to its two internal circuits (motor and generator) and its switching phenomenon, it overcomes the high Inrush current compared to that of standard premium motors.

*Advanced Energy Report can be read in its entirety at www.adventechinc.com

Media Contact: Kasidhe Pruet, 256-712-5783, [email protected]





SOURCE Adventech

Related Links

http://adventechinc.com

