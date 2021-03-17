Adventech, LLC Releases Awaited Maxeff Motor Generator Testing Results

The published verification data was the result of February 2021 testing conducted by NVLAP-accredited, independent laboratory Advanced Energy. The report is available in its entirety at http://adventechinc.com.

"This day has been a long time coming," said Adventech CEO Ron Ballman. "We are so proud to publish our data and finally address the doubters with third party validation of our performance."

Ballman reflected on the long-term impact of the Maxeff motor's performance. "At Adventech, it is our passion and core belief that now is the time to actually address carbon emissions and grid dependency. Over 50% of global electric power is consumed by electric drive motors. With a power factor of 0.99, efficiencies of 94%+ and remarkably high levels of torque without sacrificing efficiency, Adventech resolves issues that no other induction drive motor can address."

Ballman indicated that more than 3,000 Maxeff motors in service around the globe with companies as varied as Solvay Chemical, Smelter Services, North American Lighting, and Miller/Coors. The motors are credited with delivering millions of dollars in savings over the 8+ years Maxeff motors have been in place.

Customer-submitted performance data and reviews are available at www.adventechinc.com.

Induction Drive motors in the industrial market sector alone account for as much as 25% of global electric power consumption. Acknowledging that elimination of electrical waste and improved efficiency has a global valuation of billions of dollars, it is the reduction in grid dependency that has Adventech most excited.

Ballman concluded, "Adventech is providing real solutions to carbon emission issues. While there are a number of competitive products that claim to address grid dependency concerns, Adventech challenges any of our competitors to a head-to-head comparison. Our technology does more work for less money, all the while resolving the waste factor…it is that simple."

Adventech, Inc is a technology-driven developer of the Maxeff Electric Motor Generator (Patent# 10,903,770)and is committed to developing innovative, efficient technologies and devices for 21st century industry. For more information about Adventech, LLC and the Maxeff motor generator, contact Ginny Brewer at 256.712.5783 or by email at [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ginny Brewer

256.712.5783

[email protected]

SOURCE Adventech

Related Links

http://adventechinc.com

