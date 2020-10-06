AdventHealth Adds to Long-Term Tele-ICU Partnership with Advanced ICU Care

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced an addition to its longstanding relationship with AdventHealth with the launch of its comprehensive tele-ICU care services at AdventHealth Lake Wales (Lake Wales, FL). The facility joins a number of AdventHealth locations which have implemented Advanced ICU Care's technology-enabled care services, which feature 24 x 7 x 365 intensivist-led patient oversight in support of bedside care teams and their critically ill patients.

The new tele-ICU implementation will enable AdventHealth Lake Wales to quickly achieve the AdventHealth three-fold goal for critical care: lower mortality rates, support bedside providers and nurses, and improve data capture that supports improved best practice compliance. The launch builds on Advanced ICU Care's trusted relationship with the AdventHealth system, which includes both tele-ICU services and remote inpatient telemetry monitoring.

"Advanced ICU Care is honored to further extend our clinical relationship with AdventHealth in support of the hospital system and facility's efforts to achieve their well-defined critical care goals," said Lou Silverman, CEO, Advanced ICU Care. "Our clinical collaboration with AdventHealth over more than six years demonstrates our focus on working closely with our partner hospitals and hospital systems to deliver the very best of acute care to patients."

"AdventHealth Lake Wales is pleased to partner with Advanced ICU Care for tele-ICU services that provide critical support to our frontline clinical teams in the ICU," said Kulmeet Kundlas, MD, Chief of Staff at AdventHealth Lake Wales. "We appreciate the clinical support expertise that Advanced ICU Care offers and their dedication to supporting our immediate and ongoing acute care needs."

Advanced ICU Care has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization and addresses the high-acuity care needs of both hospital systems and individual hospitals. Today, the company is contracted to deliver high-acuity monitoring, clinical care, and proven results to patients at more than 100 hospitals in 27 states across the nation.

About AdventHealth Lake Wales

AdventHealth Lake Wales, part of AdventHealth's Central Florida Division, is a 160-bed acute care facility located in Lake Wales, FL. Lake Wales believes in whole-person health – healing the mind, body and spirit while Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. From expert emergency and surgical services to highly skilled specialists, we offer the quality care you need close to home. AdventHealth Lake Wales' outpatient services in Polk County include diagnostic imaging, lab, rehab & sports medicine, wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

AdventHealth Lake Wales is a part of the AdventHealth Care Network, which encompasses a full range of connected healthcare services for all ages. More than 50 hospitals and hundreds of care centers in nearly a dozen states make it one of the largest faith-based health-care systems in the United States.

We believe in the power of people to create great care. We're over 200 healthcare professionals strong. And we work hard every day to be a place of healing, caring and connection for patients and families in the community we call home. For more information on services, please visit our website at AdventHealthLakeWales.com.

About Advanced ICU Care

Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and is contracted to deliver 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results to patients in more than 100 hospitals nationally. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.

