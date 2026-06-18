AdventHealth Carrollwood expansion to add patient tower, increase beds and surgical services

The expansion will add a new six-story patient tower, increase inpatient capacity and enhance surgical and specialty services -- creating a more seamless experience for patients while preparing the hospital for continued growth across the Tampa Bay region.

The project includes:

Expanded surgical support areas, including pre-operative and recovery capacity

A new cardiac catheterization/electrophysiology lab

A new parking garage to improve hospital campus access

Flexible space for future clinical and support services

Additional space reserved to support future bed expansion

Hillsborough County continues to grow rapidly, with more than 300,000 residents living within a short distance of the hospital. Demand for complex and inpatient care has steadily increased, with many patients currently traveling outside the area for higher-acuity services.

During a community conversation on June 18, moderated by Dr. Bob Rohrlack, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Chamber, physicians, patients and AdventHealth leaders shared how this expansion will not only improve coordination across the AdventHealth network, but meet the growing demand for specialized healthcare services in Carrollwood.

"We are honored to serve a community that continues to grow and evolve," said Joe Johnson, president/CEO of AdventHealth Carrollwood. "This expansion represents our commitment to caring for our neighbors—body, mind and spirit— bringing more complex care closer to where they live and work. It allows us to continue extending the healing ministry of Christ while improving access, convenience and the overall patient experience."

Construction is set to begin soon. The parking garage is expected to open ahead of the tower, which is projected to welcome patients in 2029.

This investment is part of AdventHealth's long-standing promise to serve the Tampa Bay community with leading-edge care, delivered with compassion and a focus on whole-person health.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division