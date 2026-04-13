AdventHealth breaks ground on new emergency room in New Port Richey, expanding access to high-quality emergency care in West Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth leaders, community partners and local lawmakers recently gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new AdventHealth New Port Richey ER, a freestanding emergency department designed to bring high-quality, lifesaving care closer to families in West Pasco County.

Local and state leaders joined AdventHealth executives at the ceremony, recognizing the project as an important investment in both community health and economic growth for West Pasco County. Once complete, the new emergency room will improve access to timely, advanced emergency care in a growing area of Pasco County where nearby options are limited.

The more than 13,000-square-foot facility will feature 12 patient beds and provide comprehensive emergency services, including on-site imaging with X-ray and CT scan capabilities, portable ultrasound, a dedicated emergency department laboratory, three treatment bays and a triage room. Once complete, the new emergency room will improve access to timely, advanced emergency care in a growing area of Pasco County where nearby options are limited.

"As West Pasco County continues to grow, so does the need for convenient access to emergency care," said Andrew Santos, president/CEO of AdventHealth North Pinellas. "This new emergency room represents our commitment to meeting our community where they are and ensuring families can get high-quality care close to home when seconds matter most. It's about peace of mind and knowing help is just minutes away."

The new emergency department is designed to support a wide range of medical needs — from minor injuries to life-threatening emergencies — while reducing travel time for patients and first responders. The facility is expected to create approximately 35 new jobs and strengthen the region's health care infrastructure.

Local and state leaders joined AdventHealth executives at the ceremony, recognizing the project as an important investment in both community health and economic growth for West Pasco County.

"This project is about people," said Sen. Ed Hooper, who represents Florida Senate District 21. "It's about making sure residents have access to critical services where they live, supporting first responders and creating jobs in a growing part of our county."

The facility was thoughtfully designed by HuntonBrady Architects with a focus on patient-centered care and operational efficiency, and construction is being led by Batson-Cook Construction, whose teams bring extensive experience in health care development.

"As an emergency physician, I see firsthand how access, space and technology impact patient care," said Dr. Matthew Smith, an associate medical director of emergency medicine physician at AdventHealth North Pinellas and who will practice at the new ER. "This new emergency department will give care teams the tools they need to respond quickly and effectively, while allowing patients to receive care closer to home."

The new AdventHealth New Port Richey Emergency Room further expands AdventHealth's presence in Pasco County and reflects the organization's mission to deliver whole-person care — treating the body, mind and spirit — while continuing to invest in the long-term health of the communities it serves.

Construction is underway at the site, located at 6523 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653. The facility is expected to open in Winter 2026. Learn more about the high-quality emergency care services AdventHealth offers at www.theERexperts.com.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division