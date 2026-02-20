AdventHealth Tampa names Glazer Center for Medical Education to support future physician workforce

Event follows multi-million-dollar gift from the Glazer family to AdventHealth Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduate medical education plays a critical role in ensuring communities have access to highly trained physicians and AdventHealth Tampa recently marked a major milestone in that purpose with the naming of the Glazer Center for Medical Education. The building was named in recognition of a multi-million-dollar gift from the Glazer family to the AdventHealth Tampa Foundation, continuing the family's investment into the next generation of leaders throughout the Tampa Bay area.

On Thursday morning, AdventHealth Tampa and the Glazer family hosted an unveiling at the hospital’s hub for graduate medical education programs. (photo courtesy: AdventHealth)

According to the Florida Hospital Association, Florida is projected to face a shortage of about 36,000 physicians by 2035 if current training trends continue, a reality that highlights the urgency of expanding residency training and retaining physicians in the state.

The newly named center serves as a hub for AdventHealth Tampa's graduate medical education (GME) programs, training resident physicians across multiple specialties and strengthening the local physician pipeline.

"Graduate medical education is one of the most meaningful investments we can make in the long-term health of our community," said Erik Wangsness, president/CEO of AdventHealth Tampa. "By training physicians here, we are expanding access to care, improving outcomes and helping ensure Tampa Bay has the physicians it needs."

Members of the Glazer family observed resident physicians participating in advanced obstetrics and gynecology simulation training, where physicians practice managing complex deliveries, obstetric emergencies and patient-centered communication in a realistic, hands-on environment. These simulations allow physicians to refine clinical skills, strengthen teamwork and improve patient safety before providing care independently.

"Our family is committed to investing in the next generation, and we believe education is one of the most powerful ways to create lasting impact," said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Owner and Chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, Glazer Family Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation. "Seeing firsthand how physicians are trained here reinforced why this work matters. The emphasis on preparation, compassion and whole-person care ensures families in our community will have access to skilled, confident physicians for years to come."

The investment in the Glazer Center for Medical Education through the AdventHealth Tampa Foundation supports training environments and educational resources that benefit multiple graduate medical education programs at AdventHealth Tampa, including:

Obstetrics and gynecology

Internal medicine

Family medicine

General surgery

Transitional year (preliminary internship)

Physicians who complete residency training locally are more likely to remain in the region, helping expand access to care and strengthen continuity for patients across Tampa Bay.

"Philanthropy allows us to advance how physicians are trained and how care is delivered," said Kristen Mccall, president of AdventHealth Foundation West Florida. "The Glazer Family Foundation's support directly impacts patients by helping prepare the next generation of physicians with the skills, confidence and compassion needed to care for our community."

