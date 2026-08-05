AdventHealth hospitals earn top U.S. News & World Report rankings across Tampa Bay Area

Multiple AdventHealth hospitals earn Best Regional Hospital recognition; West Florida facilities receive 45 High Performing ratings

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families seeking high-quality hospital care can feel confident knowing they have several nationally recognized options across the Tampa Bay area. In U.S. News & World Report's 2026-2027 Best Hospitals rankings, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills were all recognized as Best Regional Hospitals.

A physician at AdventHealth Tampa holds the hand of a patient in the emergency room.

U.S. News evaluates nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide using measures such as patient outcomes, preventable complications and patient experience. The rankings are based on performance rather than reputation alone and help patients compare hospitals across a range of specialties, procedures and conditions.

Across the West Florida Division, AdventHealth hospitals also received a combined 45 High Performing ratings, an acknowledgment of excellence across a range of specialties, procedures and conditions, including cardiovascular care, cancer care and orthopedic services.

"These rankings reflect the care our teams deliver and the standards they hold themselves to," said Dr. Raj Wadhawan, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth West Florida Division hospitals. "Behind every rating is a team dedicated to providing exceptional care for patients and their families. We are grateful for our physicians, nurses and team members who make that possible every day."

In addition to the Best Regional Hospital recognitions, U.S. News awarded High Performing ratings to AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Heart of Florida, AdventHealth North Pinellas and AdventHealth Port Charlotte.

As a nonprofit health system, AdventHealth reinvests resources into care, facilities and community programs. The West Florida Division includes 14 hospitals and 11 offsite emergency departments in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Highlands, Hardee and Charlotte counties, as well as over 75 care locations and more than 19,000 team members and physicians. Across West Florida, AdventHealth serves communities through hospitals, physician practices and outpatient locations focused on providing whole-person care close to home.

This year, only 16% of the nearly 4,500 evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation. The specialty rankings methodology and procedures and conditions ratings methodology use objective measures tied to outcomes and experience, drawing on more than 800 million records of patient care.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division