AdventHealth partners with Wellvana to improve primary care patient outcomes and lower total cost of care  

News provided by

Wellvana

11 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellvana, a value-based care enablement company for primary care physicians, specialists, health systems, and payors, today announced it has been selected by AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, as an exclusive partner to AdventHealth's Primary Care Network in Florida to improve clinical outcomes and extend access to whole-person care for its primary care patients.  

The Wellvana approach empowers primary care physicians to focus on high-quality preventive patient care as they transition from fee-for-service care delivery, or payment per service performed, to full risk-based contracting, where the system takes financial responsibility for each patient cared for, which incentivizes coordinated care to improve outcomes and reduce the total cost of care per patient. 

"AdventHealth and Wellvana share a vision of redesigning primary care so that it offers a more balanced approach to health, driven not just by sick care, but also wellness and prevention. That starts with integrated, accessible, and affordable primary care," said Bryan Stiltz, Chief Executive Officer of AdventHealth's Primary Care Network.  "Guiding our high-performing network through the transition to full-risk requires a dependable and innovative partner. Wellvana has the skilled team, actionable technology, and customized delivery model to help us provide whole person care to more people."

"Half measures in value-based care have held back progress for hospitals.  But AdventHealth has boldly drawn a line in the sand – their providers and patients deserve more. And we're honored they chose Wellvana as their partner," said Kyle Wailes, Chief Executive Officer at Wellvana. "AdventHealth's culture is steeped in integrity and relentless stewardship, which aligns to Wellvana's core values and high-touch, on-the ground approach to help high-performing physicians."  

Wellvana will devote a clinical support team to AdventHealth's primary care clinics to:  

  • Increase patient access to RNs, social workers and trained pharmacists
  • Provide timely scheduling and care gap closure coordination
  • Provide continuous education and support on HEDIS, Quality, Risk Adjustment and other key benchmarks

"The truth is, health care hasn't been designed for health," said Wailes. "But this partnership is designed to change that. AdventHealth will lower the total cost of care and improve the health of people and families throughout Florida. The team at Wellvana is ready for the important work ahead to achieve our shared goal of delivering life-changing care."  

Wellvana serves hundreds of thousands of Medicare and commercial lives through multiple payors. Wellvana's participation in CMS Innovation Center ACO REACH and MSSP models and Medicare Advantage offers a custom path to risk for every physician in its network, prioritizing the advancement of health equity and improving access to care for underserved populations.  

About Wellvana   

Through our high-touch approach to value-based care, Wellvana is moving the industry beyond fee-for-service and helping connect the healthy outcomes of patients directly to healthier profitability for physicians, health systems, and payors. Wellvana believes value-based care succeeds when data-driven technology and high-touch human engagement align.  Wellvana offers physicians a flexible model for partnership. Founded in 2018 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Wellvana works with primary care physicians, specialists, health systems, payors, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, skilled nursing facilities and home health organizations in 25 states, manages lives across multiple payors, and continues to expand its footprint into new communities. For more information, visit Wellvana.com and follow Wellvana on LinkedIn.      

About AdventHealth  

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 90,000 team members across hundreds of care sites including physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's more than 50 hospital campuses in diverse markets throughout nine states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com/news.  

Contact:
Carrie Moore, Wellvana, [email protected]  
Melanie Lawhorn, AdventHealth, [email protected]

SOURCE Wellvana

