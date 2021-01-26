AdventHealth Selects Cedar Gate Technologies as Commercial Bundled Payments Partner

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate), a leading value-based care performance management company, today announced that it has been selected by AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, as its commercial bundled payments partner.

Through the partnership, Cedar Gate will assess commercial bundled payment program opportunities for multiple specialty service lines across several AdventHealth markets.

"We're proud to partner with AdventHealth to help support its goal to provide the highest-quality care while containing costs for patients," said David B. Snow Jr., chief executive officer of Cedar Gate Technologies. "Bundled payments provide a clear path to value by bringing payers, providers and employers to the table to agree on a reimbursement model that alleviates financial pressures and incentivizes based on patient outcomes. By taking this step to create bundled packages, AdventHealth accelerates its value-based care strategy, which is critical to delivering sustainable, effective health care long term."

Cedar Gate manages value-based reimbursement programs for multiple clinical specialties for clients nationwide. These programs prioritize quality as the measure of value in making bundled payment programs sustainable and efficient, aligning the aims of patients, employers, providers and payers.

With the agreement, AdventHealth can leverage Cedar Gate's full suite of value-based care analytics and administrative services, advancing the delivery of exceptional care that is affordable and accessible.

"Leveraging bundle program opportunities across our markets is part of our strategy to improve health and value for consumers in the communities we serve," said Jennifer Jackson, chief population health officer for AdventHealth. "Cedar Gate's deep expertise in aligning providers and payers through bundled payment strategies will serve us well as we focus on payment models that provide the right incentives for care."

Cedar Gate systems help clients optimize the performance of all risk-based contracts, including upside-only, upside downside, risk corridors, prospective bundles, retrospective bundles and global capitation. Cedar Gate's end-to-end platform enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to optimize risk-based contracts, reduce medical spend, improve medical loss ratios and improve provider network and clinical performance – all on a single platform.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago-based private equity firm. Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, and Cobalt Ventures, the investment subsidiary of BCBS of Kansas City, have subsequently invested as well.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological, administrative and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to exceed performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Cedar Gate leverages its deep healthcare expertise and nationally-recognized platform to deliver end-to-end systems and services empowering any healthcare organization, at any point on the value-based care continuum, to excel at value-based care.

To learn more, please visit cedargate.com.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

