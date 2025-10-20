AdventHealth Tampa opens new Center for Interventional Endoscopy, expanding access to advanced digestive care

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth Tampa has opened a new Center for Interventional Endoscopy (CIE), bringing world-class digestive health expertise closer to home for patients across the Tampa Bay region.

AdventHealth Tampa CIE

The CIE offers minimally invasive, virtually scarless procedures designed to diagnose and treat complex digestive disorders while reducing recovery time and improving comfort. The advanced center features the latest version of the endoscope that allows for the clearest visualization, with optimized lighting and color for the sharpest images. Additionally, for endoscopic procedures that require X-ray guidance, the CIE has new technology that is proven to reduce radiation exposure by over 84%.

"The CIE allows patients to get advanced endoscopic procedures that may not be performed elsewhere," said Dr. Michael Harris, interventional endoscopist at AdventHealth Tampa. "By combining leading-edge techniques with a compassionate, team-based approach, we're transforming digestive care right here in Tampa Bay and helping patients get back to living life as quickly and comfortably as possible."

For patients like Alice Richards, AdventHealth Tampa was able to offer the most innovative endoscopic treatment available, which she says other facilities in the area were unable to provide.

"I am very grateful to AdventHealth and Dr. Harris. He put five stents in my bile duct that made it well, so I didn't have to have surgery," said Richards.

The new center is modeled after AdventHealth Orlando's nationally recognized CIE, known for its pioneering work in minimally invasive procedures and physician training. The Tampa location expands access to the same high-level expertise, offering coordinated care and convenience for patients throughout West Florida.

Located at 3100 E. Fletcher Avenue, Suite 100, the CIE is now open and accepting referrals.

To learn more about the AdventHealth Center for Interventional Endoscopy at Tampa visit CIETampa.com

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division