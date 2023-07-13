AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Enhances Cancer Testing Speed, Accuracy with Cutting-Edge Lab Technology

News provided by

AdventHealth West Florida Division

13 Jul, 2023, 13:24 ET

New Sysmex and Cellavision Technology Providing Rapid and Precise Results for Patients

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel is significantly reducing the turnaround time for cancer test results with the recent purchase of cutting-edge technology for its hematology department. This addition to the lab is thanks to the AdventHealth Wesley Chapel Foundation, which provided more than $400,000 in donations.

Continue Reading
The new Sysmex and Cellavision technology, now available at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, allows one scientist to complete about three to five times as many patient samples at a time.
The new Sysmex and Cellavision technology, now available at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, allows one scientist to complete about three to five times as many patient samples at a time.

The new Sysmex and Cellavision technology allows one scientist to complete about three to five times as many patient samples at a time. The new Sysmex performs a complete blood count, makes a slide if needed, stains the slide, and transitions the slide to the Cellavision.

The Cellavision then captures many microscopic pictures and uses mathematical formulas to categorize the blood cells. Scientists will then review the images, reclassify them as necessary, and provide results quickly.

"Lab Scientists can provide higher quality results on more patients in significantly less time," said Robert Van Asdale, the Director of Laboratory Services at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. "This improvement in efficiency and accuracy will provide much-needed reassurance to patients and empower healthcare providers to make informed decisions promptly during what may be a time of extreme anxiousness or uncertainty."

The new lab technology will also cater to the growing demand for oncology services in Pasco County, while simultaneously easing the workload of our dedicated health care team, through a more integrated and automated diagnostic process.

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel expanded its oncology services just over two years ago, recognizing the increasing and crucial need for cancer treatment in the county. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel's world-class team of oncologists, physicians, counselors, surgeons, and more experts provide the community with leading-edge cancer care, close to home. 

"Community support of the Foundation is a key part of what allows AdventHealth Wesley Chapel to provide such a high level of care. Funds that our patients and supporters donate to the Wesley Chapel Foundation directly support our programs, facility, and patients right here in Wesley Chapel" said Erik Wangsness, President, and CEO at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. "We want to express our profound gratitude to the Foundation for their ongoing support and commitment to improving whole care in our community."

For more information about AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, www.AHWesleyChapel.com

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division

Also from this source

AdventHealth Breaks Ground on New ER in Winter Haven

New AdventHealth Riverview Hospital Reaches Important Construction Milestone

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.