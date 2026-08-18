AdventHealth Wesley Chapel unveils advanced stroke intervention technology, bringing lifesaving thrombectomy care to Pasco County

The suite is purpose-built to perform a range of minimally invasive procedures, including mechanical thrombectomy — a procedure that allows physicians to remove blood clots from the brain and restore blood flow for patients experiencing the most severe types of ischemic stroke. When done quickly, it can improve recovery and reduce the risk of long-term disability.

"Time is brain," said Dr. Jason Maljaar, medical director of neurology at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. "When bloodflow to the brain is blocked, brain cells begin to die within minutes. Having the ability to provide advanced stroke intervention on our campus means patients can receive critical treatment faster, which can lead to better outcomes and improved recovery."



Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States and Florida and more than 80,000 Floridians were hospitalized due to a stroke in 2023, according to the Florida Department of Health.

As a Primary Stroke Center, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel continues to strengthen its stroke program through investments in advanced technology, specialized physicians and evidence-based care. The new biplane suite is another key step in the hospital's ongoing pursuit of Comprehensive Stroke Center designation, expanding its ability to care for some of the most complex stroke patients in the region. This means reducing the need for transfers and keeping patients closer to their families during treatment.

"This is an exciting step forward for our hospital and the communities we serve," Dr. Maljaar said. "We're now able to offer the highest level of stroke care available, including the interventions needed to restore blood flow to the brain, right here at Wesley Chapel."

Beyond stroke treatment, the new suite expands access to other neurovascular procedures, including:

Treatment of brain aneurysms through minimally invasive coil embolization

Diagnostic cerebral angiograms, often described as a "heart catheterization for the brain"

Middle meningeal artery (MMA) embolization for select patients with chronic subdural hematomas

Additional elective and emergency neurovascular interventions

The biplane suite strengthens AdventHealth Wesley Chapel's growing neuroscience program and further advances its ability to deliver comprehensive, high-acuity care in Pasco County.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division