AdventHealth West Florida Division Hospitals Recognized in the ACC Insert in the "Best Hospitals" Issue of U.S. News & World Report

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All eligible hospitals within the AdventHealth West Florida Division have been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in the ACC insert in the "Best Hospitals" issue of U.S. News & World Report, including AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth Heart of Florida, AdventHealth Ocala, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills.

AdventHealth Carrollwood: Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth Dade City: Heart Failure, Cath Lab , Chest Pain and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth Heart of Florida : Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth North Pinellas : Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth Ocala: Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab , EP Lab, Transcatheter Valve and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth Sebring: Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth Tampa: Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab , EP Lab, Transcatheter Valve and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel: Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

AdventHealth Zephyrhills: Heart Failure, Chest Pain, Cath Lab and HeartCare Center Accreditations.

This positions these hospitals as part of one of the top health systems in the U.S. for providing top-quality care to heart patients in 2024. AdventHealth is one of only 95 health systems nationwide to be included.

The U.S. News & World Report issue recognizes this commitment to drive preeminent hospital care for heart patients. Through participation in the ACC's NCDR and Accreditation programs, AdventHealth is informing a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart patients.

"Our teams are dedicated to delivering exceptional care to every heart patient by combining the latest in medical advancements with compassionate care," said Dr. Charles Lambert, medical director of AdventHealth West Florida's Cardiovascular Institute. "This recognition by the American College of Cardiology reflects the hard work and expertise of our physicians, nurses and team members as we continually strive to improve outcomes and transform cardiovascular care for our communities."

ACC's NCDR is cardiology's most established, comprehensive registry offering, consisting of seven registries. Participants are committed to ensuring evidence-based cardiovascular care, improving patients' outcomes and lowering health costs. ACC Accreditation Services provides hospitals with practical resources and support to minimize gaps in the assessment, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease.

"The ACC is proud to recognize all eligible hospitals within the AdventHealth West Florida Division as some of the ACC's top-quality providers of 2024. These leaders and hospital teams are providing dependable, comprehensive treatment for cardiovascular patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations and standards from the National Clinical Data Registry (NCDR) and ACC Accreditation products," ACC President Cathleen Biga, MSN, FACC, said.



Learn more at www.ACC.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Rozyla-Wong

AdventHealth West Florida Division

813-928-3526

[email protected]

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division