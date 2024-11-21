AdventHealth West Florida Hospitals Using AI Technology for Early Colon Cancer Detection

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All AdventHealth hospitals in the West Florida Division are setting a new standard in colorectal cancer detection by leveraging Medtronic's GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, a groundbreaking technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist during routine colonoscopies, helping reduce the chance of missed polyps by up to 50%.

Surgeons utilize the groundbreaking GI Genius™ AI module during a colonoscopy, enhancing polyp detection by up to 50% and setting a new standard in colorectal cancer prevention and early diagnosis. (courtesy: Medtronic)

The Medtronic GI Genius™ system demonstrates AI's capacity to improve diagnostic accuracy by serving as a second set of eyes for clinicians, demonstrating a 99.7%-100% sensitivity rate when screening for polyp detection and generating better patient outcomes.

"AI technology use in colonoscopy procedures is one of the most significant advancements in the field of gastroenterology," said Dr. Maher Salam, director of the Gastroenterology Department at AdventHealth Zephyrhills and AdventHealth Dade City. "The Medtronic GI Genius™ technology aims to enhance the ability to detect precancerous polyps and adenomas in real-time during routine colonoscopies, improving early detection rates. Adenoma Detection Rate (ADR), a critical quality metric in colonoscopies for an endoscopist, has a recommended benchmark of at least 25%. Using traditional methods, my ADR is an impressive 48%. With the implementation of GI Genius™, my ADR increased to 68%, showcasing its remarkable effectiveness."

In the United States, colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of all cancer-related deaths for men and women combined. When precancerous conditions are accurately identified early, colorectal cancer patients can have a five-year survival rate of over 90%. The American Cancer Society recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45. People at increased or high risk of colorectal cancer might need to start colorectal cancer screening before age 45.

"AdventHealth is deeply committed to advancing tools and techniques that enable the early detection of colon cancer," Dr. Michel Murr, medical director, AdventHealth Digestive Health Institute in West Florida, said. "Studies have consistently shown that increasing the ADR significantly reduces the risk of developing colon cancer. This innovation represents a significant step forward in our fight against colon cancer, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care."

GI Genius™ is now available at AdventHealth Hospitals across the West Florida Division at no additional cost to patients nor added procedural time. Patients can also access the AdventHealth Digestive Health Institute which offers seamless, expert care for digestive system conditions throughout Tampa Bay, Ocala, the Heartland and Polk County.

