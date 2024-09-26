Adventist Health Simi Valley Receives AHA's GoldPlus Stroke Award Again

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist Health Simi Valley has received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke GoldPlus quality achievement award again for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Adventist Health Simi Valley displays 2024 Get with the Guidelines Gold Plus Award from American Heart Association

"Our ongoing commitment to excellence in stroke care reflects our dedication to the health and well-being of our community," said Alice Issai, President, Adventist Health Glendale and Simi Valley Service Area. "Receiving the GoldPlus Stroke Award again is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

"Stroke is the fifth cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S.," said Josh Haywood, RN, Stroke Program Coordinator. "Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times. I'm proud that we help our community keep their quality of life vibrant."

Adventist Health Simi Valley also received the American Heart Association's Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite award for meeting specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient's arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy. This treatment helps restore blood flow to the brain as quickly as possible, reducing brain cell damage or possible death.

We also received the American Heart Association's Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. It indicates patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care to help prevent reoccurrence of stroke.

"We're honored to provide lifesaving, quality stroke care to our local community, and also educate patients and their families to help them manage their health and recovery at home," said Henry Tung Tang, DO, Stroke Program Medical Director.

"We are incredibly pleased to recognize Adventist Health Simi Valley for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke," said Steven Messe, MD, volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. "Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities."

"Each year, we have to meet the AHA's rigorous criteria to qualify for these award by demonstrating how our organization provides quality care for stroke patients," said Haywood. "We're thrilled that we've maintained this level of excellence for several consecutive years and we will continue to do so."

About Adventist Health Simi Valley

Adventist Health Simi Valley is a 136-bed acute-care hospital in Ventura County, Calif., serving the communities of Simi Valley, Moorpark, Thousand Oaks and the west San Fernando Valley. Key service areas include primary care, cardiology, stroke and neurology, orthopedics, women's health and radiology. As part of Adventist Health, located in more than 90 communities in California, Oregon and Hawaii, we are transforming the healthcare experience together with a whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support well-being.

About Get With The Guidelines®

Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 14 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.

SOURCE Adventist Health Simi Valley