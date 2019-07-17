Adventist Health White Memorial Awarded Best Health-Care RFID Implementation at 2019 RFID Journal Awards

PHOENIX, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RFID Journal Live! announced Adventist Health White Memorial (AHWM) of Los Angeles as a 2019 winner of the 13th Annual RFID Journal Awards. Adventist Health White Memorial received the award for its use of the TAGNOS™ OR Patient Flow solution to decrease operating room (OR) turnaround time by 9.7 percent and increase operating room utilization by 18 percent.

Operating room turnaround time is the time between when one patient is wheeled out of the OR until the next patient is wheeled in. Time between patients requires efficient orchestration of staff, patient and assets to enable room set up, equipment transport and room cleaning. As part of the RFID Journal Live! Event's Healthcare Track, Randy Saad, Director of Perioperative Services at AHWM, presented his success with TAGNOS solutions to improve operating room turnover times.

Saad's presentation defined one of the main challenges operating rooms currently face is poor room turnover times that cause patient care delays and create both financial and operational strains on the entire surgical department. "Improving room turnaround time allows us to best optimize our clinical and ancillary staff resources, as well as increase capacity to handle additional surgical cases. It's a critical operational statistic for surgical departments, and we must always balance efficiency and patient safety," said Saad.

Utilizing the TAGNOS OR Workflow Solution, AHWM receives real-time data from automated alerts triggered by RFID-enabled patient wristbands. These patient flow insights are delivered to clinical care and logistics support teams at each step in the patient's progress: Waiting Before Registration, Registration, Waiting After Registration, Pre-Op, Procedure and Post-Op/Discharge. Using live data allows AHWM to reduce patient wait times, optimize scheduled surgery times, enable collaborative workflows and improve care delivery.

"We're thrilled to have Randy Saad and Adventist Health White Memorial as a partner. The goal of TAGNOS solutions is to provide management and care delivery teams the information they need to drive meaningful workflow change in order to increase their ability to deliver patient care and improve their bottom line," said Neeraj Bhavani, CEO of TAGNOS. "We join RFID Journal Live! and the judging panel in congratulating Randy and the entire AHWM team."

Interested media can download the full presentation and video highlights of Saad's presentation here: Adventist Health White Memorial Client Presentation Highlights: Improving Operating Room Turnover Times with RFID.

About Adventist Health White Memorial: Adventist Health White Memorial (AHWM) is a 353-bed not-for-profit, faith-based, teaching hospital, which provides a full range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency and diagnostic services to communities in and near downtown Los Angeles. Services include cardiac and vascular care, stroke care, intensive and general medical care, oncology, orthopedic care, rehabilitation, specialized and general surgery, and women's and children's services.

About Randy Saad: As a registered nurse and Director of Perioperative Services for over 20 years, Randy's experience includes Perioperative Services management, Preop testing, Intensive Care, Emergency Department and Sterile Processing. He's achieved national top performance benchmarks in OR turnaround times, room utilization and other metrics. Saad has served as Chair of Director Peer Group, Chair of Surgical Care Improvement Committee, Chair of Nurse/Hospital Week Council, Advisor to Nurse Resource Council, is a trained Gallup Engagement Facilitator, a member of Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses and trained AORN Facilitator Periop 101. He holds an ADN from Santa Barbara City College, majored in Biology/Cell Physiology at University of California and completed pre-med at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About TAGNOS: TAGNOS is the clinical logistics automation solution healthcare teams use to orchestrate the functional aspects of care delivery. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to support OR and ED patient flow as well as asset and supply management. TAGNOS is the only company with an AI application that uses machine learning combined with real-time data capturing capabilities to provide a system that continually updates and adjusts its operational intelligence to provide sustained improvement. The TAGNOS system is configurable with custom notification and escalation workflows and flexible communication options including iOS or Android app, SMS or integration with existing mobile platforms. By transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, TAGNOS helps hospitals and health systems Orchestrate Excellence. For more information visit www.tagnos.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Currington

Amendola Communications

314.799.1987

ccurrington@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE TAGNOS

Related Links

https://www.tagnos.com

