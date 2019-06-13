Adventist Health White Memorial Improves Operating Room Turnaround Time with TAGNOS-Zebra Solution

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAGNOS™, developer of clinical logistics automation software for hospital operations, and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that Adventist Health White Memorial (AHWM) improved operating room (OR) turnaround time by approximately 10 percent with a joint workflow optimization solution.

The patented TAGNOS OR workflow solution aggregates and analyzes data from radio frequency identification tags on patient wristbands, as well as information from hospital systems, to provide real-time insights into a patient’s journey through the surgical suite. These insights are communicated to teams via TAGNOS’ app on Zebra’s Android-based TC51-HC enterprise-class mobile computer to coordinate surgery times, enable workflows, speed up care delivery and improve patient satisfaction.

Operating rooms account for approximately 40 percent of a hospital's expenses and up to 70 percent of its revenues, according to the Operating Room Management1 study. Operating rooms and other procedural areas are often left empty for too long causing patient delays as well as financial and operational strains on the entire surgical department. The integrated TAGNOS-Zebra solution strengthened communication and collaboration between nursing staff and environmental services staff (EVS) to quickly and efficiently prepare ORs for waiting patients and reduce costs at the Los Angeles-based hospital.

TAGNOS, is a registered Independent Software Vendor (ISV) in Zebra's PartnerConnect channel program. The patented TAGNOS OR workflow solution aggregates and analyzes data from radio frequency identification (RFID) tags on patient wristbands, as well as information from a variety of hospital systems, to provide real-time insights into the patient's journey through the surgical suite. These insights are then communicated to AHWM's care and support team via the TAGNOS app on Zebra's Android-based TC51-HC enterprise-class mobile computer to more effectively coordinate scheduled surgery times and enable collaborative workflows for faster care delivery and improved patient satisfaction.

"The TAGNOS-Zebra workflow optimization solution has fostered a higher level of teamwork since ambiguity has been removed and everyone can visually see how their tasks are interrelated," said Randy Saad, Director of Perioperative Services at AHWM. "Since we implemented the solution, we have reduced EVS response times to operating rooms by 41 percent enabling us to significantly improve our operational efficiency and reduce costs while seeing more patients."

Outdated manual communication and ambiguous information sharing are the primary culprits in slowing the turnaround process and can create a domino effect if surgical start-times become skewed. Anesthesia teams, charge and floor nurses and EVS staff all have a role to play in efficient OR room turnover and on-time starts.

"Healthcare organizations require data connectivity, communications and real-time information at the edge to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time," said Chris Sullivan, Global Healthcare Practice Lead, Zebra Technologies. "The TAGNOS-Zebra solution leverages information from RFID, wristbands and mobile computers to empower healthcare professionals with a performance edge by facilitating better care collaboration, improved communications and optimized workflow efficiencies that reduce costs."

"The aggregated data delivered by TAGNOS and communicated via the Zebra TC51-HC mobile computer provides a powerful tool for care teams to get the alerts and messages they need at the right time to enable streamlined workflows," said Neeraj Bhavani, CEO, TAGNOS.

About TAGNOS: TAGNOS is the clinical logistics automation solution healthcare teams use to orchestrate the functional aspects of care delivery. Our company offers a wide range of products and services designed to support OR and ED patient flow as well as asset and supply management. TAGNOS is the only company with an AI application that uses machine learning combined with real-time data capturing capabilities to provide a system that continually updates and adjusts its operational intelligence to provide sustained improvement. Our system is configurable with custom notification and escalation workflows and flexible communication options including iOS or Android app, SMS or integration with existing mobile platforms. By transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, TAGNOS helps hospitals and health systems Orchestrate Excellence. For more information visit tagnos.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About ZEBRA

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Adventist Health White Memorial: Adventist Health White Memorial (AHWM) is a 353-bed not-for-profit, faith-based, teaching hospital, which provides a full range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency, stroke care and diagnostic services to communities in and near downtown Los Angeles. Services include cardiac and vascular care, intensive and general medical care, oncology, orthopedic care, rehabilitation, specialized and general surgery, and women's and children's services.

