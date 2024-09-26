Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello Marks 100 Cases, Signaling a Successful Robotic Surgery Program Launch

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello celebrated its 100th surgery utilizing the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, a medical milestone that has helped patients in the community achieve better outcomes with minimally invasive surgery procedures.

Nani Gelvezon (center, black scrubs), DO, General Surgeon, Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello, with the Surgery team. Dr. Gelvezon completed the hospital’s 100th robotic surgery procedure.

"Adventist Health White Memorial is pleased to bring the advanced technology of the da Vinci Xi system to the patients and surgeons of Montebello. Also known as "robotic surgery" the minimally invasive procedures performed with the Da Vinci system allow more patients to get the best surgery to meet their needs without leaving their community," said Mark Dumais, MD, Medical Officer, Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello.

Surgeons at Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello began offering robotic surgery for our community in April of this year. Already 100 patients have benefited from this technology.

The da Vinci Xi surgical system can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and may result in smaller incisions, less blood loss, and shorter hospital stays when compared to traditional open surgical procedures.

The surgeons at Adventist Health White Memorial Montebello are leaders in this field and look forward to continually bringing advanced minimally invasive surgical options to their community.

About Adventist Health White Memorial:

Keeping communities healthy has been our mission ever since our Los Angeles hospital was founded in 1913. Today, Adventist Health White Memorial boasts two sites: Los Angeles is an inner-city safety net medical center with a 353-bed acute care hospital, providing a full range of inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and diagnostic services. Embracing our legacy as a teaching hospital, we continue to pioneer physician and nurse residency programs, shaping the future of healthcare professionals. We recently acquired our Montebello facility, established in 1949, to expand our reach. Comprising a 192-bed hospital equipped with emergency services, a wound care clinic, and medical offices, we extend our commitment to quality medical care and community service. As part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system, we serve over 100 communities across the West Coast and Hawaii through more than 440 sites of care, including 28 acute care facilities.

SOURCE Adventist Health White Memorial