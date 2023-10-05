Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center Named State's Most Racially Inclusive Hospital

News provided by

Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

05 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

Hospital excels at serving people of color in its community, according to healthcare think tank

FORT WASHINGTON, Md., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center has been recognized by the Lown Institute for success in serving communities of color, ranking as No. 1 in Maryland and earning an "A" grade for Racial Inclusivity on the 2023-24 Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility. The hospital achieved this honor out of more than 3,000 hospitals nationwide.

According to the Index, Fort Washington Medical Center also received "A" grades in Health Equity and Community Benefit. These are independent rankings and hospitals do not apply or pay to be listed.

"We are proud to be named No. 1 in the state for racial inclusivity," said Eunmee Shim, President of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. "We serve a growing and diverse community that is, historically, one of the most medically underserved areas in the state. We are strong advocates for investing in the neighborhoods that make up southwestern Prince George's County and are committed to addressing the health disparities that our patients face."

According to Lown, each hospital's racial inclusivity score "reflects how well the demographics of the hospital's 'community area' (containing people who the hospital could serve) compare to the demographics of the patient population (who the hospital does serve)."

Disparities in healthcare outcomes and access are well-documented in communities of color, including higher rates of chronic conditions, lower life expectancy and lower rates of private insurance. This honor shows Fort Washington Medical Center's commitment to serve more patients of color than expected – based on the demographics of their service area including Medicare and Medicare Advantage claims and data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

While most rankings measure just patient outcomes, the Lown Index considers the full breadth of what hospitals do as care providers, employers and community partners. The ranking aims to shine a light on hospitals that provide exceptional, high-value patient care to all who need it in their community and inspire other health systems to follow their example.

About Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center
Part of the Adventist HealthCare system, and recognized for excellence in patient safety, Fort Washington Medical Center is an acute care hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland. The hospital serves patients in the Fort Washington, Oxon Hill, and Temple Hills areas, as well as parts of southeast Washington, D.C. The hospital provides general inpatient services including adult medical and surgical care, ambulatory surgical services, laboratory, radiology and diagnostic services, as well as bariatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, orthopaedic, rehabilitation and respiratory therapy. The hospital operates one of the busiest emergency rooms in the metropolitan area and has over 500 employees.

CONTACT: Sara Newman
[email protected] 
301-938-0464

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

Senators Cardin, Van Hollen Present $1 Million in Funding to Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center to Combat Diabetes

