Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center Partners with Obstetrix Medical Group to Provide High-Quality Obstetrics Hospitalist Care

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center has welcomed a new partner in maternity care. Obstetrix® Medical Group, an affiliate of Mednax® and a leading provider of obstetric and maternal-fetal services, today launched its obstetrician-gynecologist (OB/GYN) hospitalist coverage available 24/7 to further support expectant mothers receiving care at the White Oak Medical Center.

"Continuing to provide our patients OB/GYN care around the clock has many benefits," said Anthony Stahl, president, White Oak Medical Center. "Our new partners have specialized training and expertise allowing them to provide high-quality care to mothers at any time in their pregnancy at our Birth Center."

The Obstetrix team will also provide coverage while a patient's obstetrician or midwife is on the way to the hospital and will care for patients who don't have an OB/GYN.

"Our OB/GYN hospitalist program has been providing maternal care to patients across the country for more than 14 years," said Brian Gilpin, M.D., specialty medical officer, Mednax. "During that time, we have created an environment of safety in concert with our quality leaders and have been the driving force to integrate with both maternal-fetal medicine and neonatology. We look forward to partnering with White Oak Medical Center to combine our clinical expertise and provide world-class women's health care to the counties the hospital serves."

White Oak Medical Center's Birth Center offers patients state-of-the-art, private Labor and Delivery and Mother/Baby suites with many of the comforts of home. The experienced and compassionate Birth Center team provides an individualized birth experience with the safety of a full-service hospital, including an on-site Level II neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Mednax's Pediatrix® Medical Group also provides neonatology services in the NICU, offering a complete continuum of care for mothers and their babies.

The Birth Center offers in-person tours. To learn more or schedule a tour, call 240-637-6800.

Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center is a state-of-the-art 198-bed acute care hospital located in Silver Spring, Md., and part of Montgomery County-based Adventist HealthCare. White Oak Medical Center offers a full range of health services including a comprehensive and nationally recognized heart program, cancer care, maternity care, surgical and emergency care. White Oak Medical Center is a neighbor and research partner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and at the center of the emerging White Oak Science Gateway in Montgomery County, Md. AdventistWhiteOak.com

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com.

Contact: Lydia Parris

[email protected]

240-637-6606

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center