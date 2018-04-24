Adventist University of Health Sciences Announces New Provost

Dr. Dunbar is currently the Assistant Dean of the Professional Development and Education, Pallavi Patel College of Health Care Sciences at Nova Southeastern University. She earned her Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) from Nova Southeastern University, after earning a Master of Arts in Occupational Therapy from New York University and a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Loma Linda University.

"Deeply rooted in the Adventist faith, Dr. Dunbar brings passion and commitment to the mission of Christian higher education," said Dr. Hernández. "She is a recognized leader in her field, whose scholarly and educational track record as well as leadership in a clinical professional program will contribute significantly to the development of our campus and the overall academic vision of AHS/FH."

Dr. Dunbar will succeed Dr. Hernández who was ADU's previous Provost before he began his duties as ADU's President on August 1st, 2017.

About Adventist University of Health Sciences (ADU)

Adventist University of Health Sciences (ADU) is a Seventh-day Adventist institution specializing in service-oriented education. Guided by the values of nurture, excellence, spirituality, and stewardship, the University seeks to develop leaders who will practice healthcare as a ministry. ADU fulfills this mission by developing skilled professionals who live the healing values of Christ.

ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs including: Biomedical Sciences, Nursing (BSN), Nurse Anesthesia, Occupational Therapy, Healthcare Administration, Physician Assistant, and Physical Therapy. The University is associated with Florida Hospital and the Adventist Health System.

