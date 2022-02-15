Adventure Awaits in Dominica, the Caribbean's Nature Island

ROSEAU, Dominica, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica , a five-star resort nestled within one of Dominica's pristine national parks and lush ecosystems, is the ideal base from which to explore the natural beauty of this stunning, untouched Caribbean Island. The world's second-largest hot spring, Boiling Lake, is a must-see natural attraction, and the island's thriving coral reefs are bucket-list-worthy for avid divers and snorkellers. Home to three national parks, two forest reserves and 365 rivers, the island offers endless opportunities for exploration and adventure.

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica

Now it is even easier to reach the island with the recent launch of American Airlines' nonstop flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Douglas-Charles International Airport (DOM). Flights operates three times weekly and serve as the only nonstop link from the United States to Dominica.

"With the new direct airlift from Miami, paired with our special Discover Dominica offer, we invite guests to get out and explore all that this incredible destination has to offer," said Resort Manager Pascale Selwan. "Our resort provides the best of both worlds: an idyllic location within Cabrits National Park, combined with unparalleled five-star service and luxurious resort amenities."

The resort's concierge can arrange guided group and private tours to some of the island's most famous natural attractions such as Trafalgar Falls, Titou Gorge and the hot spring Ti Kwen Glo Cho. This impressive cave is home to a hidden waterfall and even served as a film location for the second 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film. After a day of exploring, guests can return to the resort for some well-deserved relaxation, unwinding in the full-service Kempinski The Spa, dining on international cuisine and cooling off in one of four refreshing swimming pools.

The Discover Dominica package includes:

Luxurious accommodations

Daily buffet breakfast at Cabrits Market

Day trip to Titou Gorge, including 45 minutes at Ti Kwen Glo Cho Natural Spa

Rates start from 466 USD per night. This offer is available for stays of three nights or longer, is subject to availability and is valid until 31 December, 2022, with free cancellation up to seven days prior to arrival.

For more information or reservations: https://www.kempinski.com/en/dominica/cabrits-resort-kempinski-dominica/

About Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica: Situated in Douglas Bay on the northwest side of the island, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica provides a breath-taking panoramic view of the Caribbean Sea as well as easy access to explore the island's countless waterfalls, natural hot springs and 365 rivers, one for each day of the year. All 151 rooms, suites, duplexes and one Presidential Villa are luxuriously appointed. Resort features include two distinctive restaurants for local and international cuisine, including farm-to-table and sea-to-table dining, and a bar; an 18,000 sq. ft spa; four pools; six beach cabanas; modern fitness facilities; two tennis courts; a children's club and on-site water sports. More than 8,000 sq. ft of events space, including three meeting rooms, a boardroom and an outdoor amphitheatre provide options for executive retreats, weddings and celebrations.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica