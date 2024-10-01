Adventure Club by Center for Social Dynamics: Building Friendships Through ABA Therapy

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) is proud to share the transformative success of its Adventure Club, a program combining Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy with themed social activities designed to maximize learning for clients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Over the past year, Adventure Club blossomed into a community where clients and specialists work together and grow socially. Learn more about CSD's Adventure Club here .

Key Highlights

Stories of Friendship : Exciting outcomes of Adventure Club include the ongoing success stories from CSD clients, caregivers, and Adventure Club Guides. "Just a few weeks ago, two clients hit it off during their sessions. They asked their moms if they could stay in touch and traded numbers!" said Alexander Beatty , Adventure Club Guide.

: Clients work on their goals and practice with their peers through themed activities like "Buccaneer's Bounty Bingo" and "Dino Dig Sensory Experience," fostering collaboration and connection. Improved attendance: Clients can make-up missed sessions at a weekend Adventure Club, which has improved make-up rates by 45%, which benefits client outcomes.

The program's impact is more profound than anticipated, with clients forming meaningful friendships that continue outside the program. "For the child who made a new friend for the first time, or the young adult who emerged as a mentor to their peers, Adventure Club can be a life-changing experience, and we are humbled to play even a small part in their journeys," said a Mary Whitlock, Vice President of California Region.

By participating in a supportive community like Adventure Club, clients build social skills and tap into the power of collaboration. This sense of community provides a foundation for growth that extends well beyond the program, empowering each individual to thrive.

About Center for Social Dynamics (CSD)

CSD provides autism therapy services across California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Hawaii. Through ABA therapy and programs like Adventure Club, CSD empowers individuals with autism to achieve their fullest potential. For more information, visit CSD's website .

