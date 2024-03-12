Adventure in Style with the all new Eclipse from Gazelle Bikes

Combining Design, Power, and Precision, The Eclipse is the First and Only Class 3 eBike in the US to feature Bosch's Smart System

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gazelle Bikes , the Netherlands-based manufacturer of the most comfortable and highest-quality electric bicycles, is proud to unveil the Eclipse eBike in the US. Leveraging its 130+ year history of excellence in design, innovative technology, and world-class manufacturing, the Eclipse is Gazelle's first low-step, Class 3 eBike paired with the largest, seamlessly integrated 750 Wh battery to maximize range and comfort. With the Eclipse, Gazelle is the first and only eBike company in the US to introduce a Class 3 eBike featuring Bosch's Smart System.

Designed for the ambitious adventurer who appreciates the finest things in life, the Eclipse boasts a twin downtube design that is both beautiful and functional, offering stability at speed and a comfortable riding position, while incorporating the largest battery into a sleek Gazelle design. Combining design, power, and precision, the Eclipse is comfortable, capable, and ready for wherever its rider wants to take it.

Key Features include:

Bosch's updated Performance Line Speed Motor with the Smart System , the most powerful Bosch mid-drive motor (85 Nm of torque) paired with a seamlessly integrated high-capacity battery (750 Wh) , allowing riders to enjoy more range than ever before

Winner of the prestigious IF Design Award , the Eclipse C380+ HMB was recognized by an international jury for its concept, design innovation, and distinctive character

that is "set it and forget it," taking the rider's effort input and automatically setting the appropriate motor support mode depending on the conditions, optimizing efficiency of the battery Extra wide tires (60mm) for traction and maneuverability that give the rider more confidence and compliance, paired with the Suntour Mobie 45 fork that absorbs all shocks, making paved roads smoother and increasing off-pavement capability

A fully adjustable sleek stem with an integrated, adjustable full color Bosch Kiox 300 display, an MIK compatible integrated rear rack with high load capacity, paired with integrated front and rear lights that are the brightest lights ever specced by Gazelle

Redesigned charge port that is centered and elevated for convenient charging with a protective hard plastic cover to guard against damage. The battery features a unique integrated handle design to allow for more secure and easy off-bike transport and charging

Bosch Smart System

Gazelle utilizes Bosch's UL 2840 compliant and certified eBike Smart System in their entire product lineup and is proud to be the first and only major brand in North America to utilize the latest Bosch Smart System on a Class 3 bike. The Smart System allows all components of the Eclipse to be fully networked for individualized riding. Features include seamless connectivity with smartphones through the eBike Flow app that allows your Eclipse to remain continually up-to-date, fitness tracking, GPS tracking, and compatibility with additional theft protection services to give riders more peace of mind.

Models and Pricing

Available on March 12 via Gazelle's network of authorized US retailers , the Eclipse is offered in two model variants: Eclipse T11+ HMB and Eclipse C380+ HMB. The difference between the models can be found in the drivetrain:

The Eclipse T11+ HMB is equipped with a Shimano Deore XT derailleur gear with as many as eleven gears, tackling the steepest hills with ease. The Eclipse T11+ HMB's recommended retail price is $5,499 and is available in a low-step version in two stylish colors, anthracite grey matte and thyme green matte , and a high-step version in anthracite grey matte .

and is available in a low-step version in two stylish colors, and , and a high-step version in . The Eclipse C380+ HMB features an Enviolo CVT gear hub, which allows you to change gears continuously without taking a break and boasts a quiet Gates belt drive, reducing maintenance. The Eclipse C380+ HMB's recommended retail price is $5,999 and comes in a low-step version in orange matte and anthracite grey matte, and a high-step version in anthracite grey matte.

ABOUT GAZELLE BIKES

Gazelle's history is very much the history of the bicycle as a popular means of urban transportation. Their original Dutch style comfort bike won over the hearts of cyclists in the Netherlands over 130 years ago. Today, Gazelle's design legacy and ongoing technology enhancements have people all over the world falling in love again. Holding court at the forefront of innovation to make cycling more enjoyable and accessible, Gazelle is an integral part of Dutch cycling heritage, and its future. Staying in cadence with today's global innovation with their line of electric bikes, Gazelle has positioned themselves as the benchmark for urban mobility - traditionally and contemporarily. Learn more at www.gazellebikes.com/en-us .

