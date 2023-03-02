Adventure Kids Playcare Looks to Rapidly Expand Brand Presence in Austin

Childcare Franchise Aims to Open 10 New Austin Locations in the Next Two Years

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure Kids Playcare – the hourly childcare franchise specializing in fun and flexible care options – is announcing plans to expand its brand presence in the Austin market to capitalize on the rapid influx of new residents and businesses. Adventure Kids Playcare provides flexible scheduling and down-to-the-minute pricing, allowing parents the option to drop-off and pick-up on a whim while their children enjoy an adventure-filled experience. The brand currently has one location operating locally in Cedar Park, and aims to bring 10 new locations to the greater Austin area in the next two years.

"It's clear to us that the Austin market is going through a period of steady growth and has one of the fastest growing economies of any U.S. city right now," said Dana Oliver, CEO and President of Adventure Kids Playcare. "These factors make it a ripe market to further expand our business model in and we can't wait to bring flexible childcare to new Austin communities for the first time. We also hope to leverage the multitude of different Corporate Backup Care programs, given the increase in new businesses and young professionals who have moved into the area."

Adventure Kids Playcare provides parents of children ages 6 weeks – 12 years old with various flexible childcare options including: drop-in childcare, educational camps, preschool and afterschool care, parties, events, evening and weekend care. With locations open until midnight on the weekends, parents can enjoy a night out while their children socialize with friends, make slime, create their own tie-dye shirts, and enjoy nights involving pajama parties, glow parties, and exploring their creative side. At Adventure Kids Playcare, children are encouraged to discover and pursue their own interests as they explore a multi-sensory environment, including dramatic play, blocks galore, video games, fine motor activities, and more, under the supervision of the Play Crew.

The brand is now actively seeking individuals, with a passion for children, who want to own and operate a much-needed business in one of Austin's many suburban communities. Potential franchisees can benefit from Adventure Kids Playcare's existing franchise network with its established reputation, image, proven management practices and ongoing corporate support. The initial investment to open an Adventure Kids Playcare location typically ranges from $482,504.90 – $874,004.90.

For more information on Adventure Kids Playcare, or if interested in franchising opportunities, please visit https://adventurekidsplaycare.com/franchise/.

About Adventure Kids Playcare

Adventure Kids Playcare offers a unique, "on-demand," drop-in childcare and entertainment center for kids ages 6 weeks – 12 years old. Kids can play, explore and learn in a safe and secure environment while their parents enjoy shopping, dining, running errands, or just relaxing, all with peace of mind. The brand currently has 18 locations open and operating throughout Texas, Washington and New Jersey, with more currently under development. For more information, please go to https://adventurekidsplaycare.com/.

