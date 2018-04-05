Adventure Kings Generators are Incredible Value

SYDNEY, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure Kings Portable camping generator sales have gone through the roof in the lead up to Easter 2018.

Easter stocks had already taken a hit after recent heavy rains and flooding in Queensland left tens of thousands of residents without power. Many turned to the reliability and value of a portable Kings generator to power their homes back up until the mains were back on. It was during this time many people realised that portable generators aren't just handy on the jobsite or at camp; they're perfect backup power at home and can save you hundreds in damages if your food and drink goes off in the fridge and freezer.

After the rush for backup power slowed, smart shoppers turned to 4WD Supacentre to get in early to get their portable camping generator before the masses. Both the 3.5kva and 2kva portable camping generator have sold like crazy in recent weeks as in store and online customers prepare to power big campsites with their friends and family over the Easter break.

With recently-added portable generator covers, combos of the portable generators and their covers began selling really well. Customers were attracted to even bigger savings and exceptional value for money that they've come to trust 4WD Supacentre to deliver time and time again.

2kva and 3.5kva generators have become extremely popular for campers because their portable, easy to use nature has allowed families to take the luxuries of home out bush with them. Now you can cook up a feed with ease by running a microwave, kettle, coffee machine or toaster at camp. No matter how big your family is, it's easy to cook like you're in your kitchen at home as you balance bacon, eggs, toast and a hot brew all at once.

The pure-sine wave inverters in both the 2kva and 3.5kva portable camping generators provide safe, reliable power to your accessories. That means no matter whether you're running a $10 kettle or charging a thousand-dollar phone, you can trust these portable generators to safely power your accessories while camping.

Easy one-person pull start operation and efficient four-stroke motors mean you don't need to carry a heap of fuel to get your portable generator running while at camp. Simply follow the instruction videos online at 4WD Supacentre and you'll have your portable generator up and running all of your appliances in no time.

Cooking, lighting, charging – whatever power demands your Easter campsite has, a Kings portable camping generator has you covered.

Contact:

O.J. Aba

1800 88 39 64

192814@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventure-kings-generators-are-incredible-value-300624408.html

SOURCE 4WD Supacentre