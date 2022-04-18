Adventure® Medical Kits Introduces New Coast Guard Approved Marine Series

"When designing this series, we wanted to offer the right range of kits and contents to meet the needs of any boater," says Garrett Cox, Head of Marketing at Adventure Ready Brands, the New Hampshire-based parent company of Adventure® Medical Kits. "Receiving the Coast Guard seal of approval was a pivotal element in the product development process. This credential aligns with our on-going dedication to quality and performance. We take great pride in providing medical kits that meet the high standards of the United States Coast Guard."

In addition to the Coast Guard stamp of approval, the revamped Marine series is entirely waterproof with an IP67 rating. The seven models are curated to meet the needs of a wide variety of boaters, ranging from solo kayakers to recreational boaters and even to professionals on commercial fishing vessels with a large crew. The first three base models have a dry-bag design for lightweight packability on smaller boats that can carry six people or less, while the four larger models come in a shockproof dry-box container, better suited for larger vessels with more crew members. The contents vary by model and offer a robust assortment of supplies, tools, and instructions needed to treat a variety of injuries and ailments. The complete collection includes:

Marine 150 (MSRP $64.99 )

) Marine 350 (MSRP $119.99 )

) Marine 450 (MSRP $159.99 )

) Marine 600 (MSRP $209.99 )

) Marine 1500 (MSRP $369.99 )

) Marine 2500 (MSRP $649.99 )

) Marine 3500 (MSRP $849.99 )

The full Adventure® Medical Kits Marine Series is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, REI, West Marine, and other select retailers nationwide.

About Adventure Medical Kits: The leading name in outdoor first aid, Adventure Medical Kits provide the necessary supplies and know-how to treat both common and severe injuries in the field. www.adventuremedicalkits.com

About Adventure Ready Brands: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Adventure Ready Brands has always operated with a simple, unified goal: To inspire outdoor adventure, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-leading After Bite® insect sting treatment, Adventure Ready Brands has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.adventurereadybrands.com

