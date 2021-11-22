Adventure Ready Brands Acquires Outdoor, Emergency Lighting Brand, LuminAID

Adventure Ready Brands' product portfolio includes category-leading brands such as After Bite® insect bite relief, Adventure® Medical Kits and Survive Outdoors Longer® camping gear. Following an equity investment by Victor Capital Partners in January 2019, the company has grown quickly through both organic sales growth and strategic acquisitions. The LuminAID investment continues the company's commitment to merger and acquisition activity as Adventure Ready Brands seeks to grow its portfolio of consumer-driven brands that inspire outdoor adventure. The company is based in Littleton, New Hampshire, and Kalispell, Montana.

Adventure Ready Brands CEO Chris Heye:

"At Adventure Ready Brands, we have a team of passionate people that know how to grow brands that delight both consumers and retail customers. As a strong brand with a great product portfolio, driven by a powerful mission, LuminAID fits the mold perfectly for the company we are building. We are strong believers in the LuminAID mission to make safe light and energy accessible for all, and we think that our brand-building and selling strengths will help bring its solar-powered products to more people across the world."

In 2015, LuminAID co-founders Andrea Sreshta and Anna Stork appeared on the ABC program, Shark Tank. Each of the show's "sharks" offered backing for LuminAID, with host Mark Cuban becoming the company's first investor.

LuminAID Co-Founder Andrea Sreshta:

"Since 2010, LuminAID has been a passion-driven project led by our mission to make safe light and energy accessible for all. Partnering with Adventure Ready Brands brings with it the capabilities to scale our business and humanitarian work to reach more people around the world. We couldn't be more excited for this next step for the brand we've poured our lives into for more than a decade."

Please direct media inquiries to Senior Account Manager Ethan Peck at [email protected].

About Adventure Ready Brands: Founded in 1973 in the heart of New Hampshire's iconic White Mountains, Adventure Ready Brands has always operated with a simple, unified goal: To inspire outdoor adventure, no matter the condition. With innovative products from the organized-by-injury Adventure® Medical Kits to the category-leading After Bite® insect sting treatment, Adventure Ready Brands has—and continues—to make good on that promise. www.adventurereadybrands.com

About Victor Capital: Victor Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in branded businesses with compelling growth potential in consumer and industrial products and services as well as business services. Victor Capital uses its capital and resources to partner with companies in its target sectors that have valuable brands, solid foundations in technology, potential for add-on acquisitions, and attractive business and market trends and characteristics.

www.victorcapitalpartners.com

SOURCE Adventure Ready Brands