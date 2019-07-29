Adventure Sports Network Group Promotes Courtney Gresik to Vice President and General Manager Of Dew Tour

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure Sports Network Group (ASNG) today announced that Courtney Gresik has been named Vice President and General Manager of the Dew Tour. Ms. Gresik joined the ASNG in 2005 most recently serving as Director of Business and Partnerships for the Dew Tour, she will report directly to ASNG President Norb Garrett.

Since 2016, Adventure Sports Network Group has operated and managed the Dew Tour event property in partnership with Mountain Dew/PepsiCo. The Dew Tour is an innovative action sports contest series and content platform that brings together the world's best skateboarders, snowboarders, skiers, artists, brands, musicians and fans in a celebration of creativity and style.

"Courtney has established herself as one of the most dedicated, passionate and well-respected executives in the action sports industry," said Mr. Garrett. "Her deep knowledge of the event as well as the relationships she has established with our valued partners and competitors make her the perfect fit to ensure the Dew Tour's continued growth and success."

In her new role, Ms. Gresik will oversee all business aspects of the Dew Tour including brand strategy, sponsorship relations, partnership revenue, content production, execution and event staging for all events. She will also work closely with ASNG's roster of action sports brands and Mountain Dew to ensure the continued growth for the Dew Tour events including The Dew Tour Experience, a vibrant interactive experience surrounding the events that feature live music, local food vendors, and lifestyle activations.

"I am very excited to continue to collaborate and carry on our success with Mountain Dew, our amazing team, partners, and world class athletes as we continue to drive the excitement, passion, and innovation that Dew Tour delivers," said Ms. Gresik. "The incredible success of Dew Tour is a direct product of the care and commitment of everyone involved and I am looking forward to continuing to build on the extraordinary excitement and unique vision that surrounds our events as we continue to deliver an unparalleled experience for our partners, athletes and fans."

Ms. Gresik has been part of the Dew Tour senior management team since 2015 when ASNG partnered with Mountain Dew. She has worked in action sports since 2005 and has held various positions in finance and strategy at TransWorld Media, World Surf League and ASNG. She earned her MBA from San Diego State University in 2008.

