Adventure Together and Only-Games Partner to Deliver the World's First Pre-Colored 3D Printed Miniature Wargame

 TimeStrike: Shadow of Fear will launch on Kickstarter October 24, 2023 with pre-colored, 3D printed miniatures delivered right to your door and ready for adventure by Only-Games, a MyMiniFactory company

ESSEN, Germany, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure Together, the company behind the highly anticipated, open-source tabletop gaming system SOURCE, is proud to announce its partnership with MyMiniFactory and Only-Games to deliver full-color 3D printed miniatures designed for TimeStrike: Shadow of Fear. TimeStrike is a first-of-its-kind boss battle royale, and the first of many games designed to be played on the SOURCE system. The miniatures are available for pre-order today at: https://only-games.co/en-de/collections/adventure-together-games

Alex Ziff (left), Chris Torres (middle), Jannick Gamelgaard (right) demonstrate pre-colored TimeStrike miniatures at SPIEL ESSEN
Continually striving to push the boundaries of tabletop gaming immersion, Adventure Together is thrilled to offer its community of players the full-color miniature option they have been asking for.

"This partnership is about more than just cutting-edge technology and accessible, table-ready miniatures," commented Chris Torres, Adventure Together Co-Founder. "It's about breathing life into the experiences we share as a community and empowering gamers to immerse themselves in worlds of rich, vibrant color. I believe together, with Only-Games and MyMiniFactory, we have the potential to set a new industry standard and I couldn't be more thrilled to work alongside a team whose values align so closely with our own."

Only-Game's pre-colored 3D printed miniatures will usher in the next generation of accessible miniature wargames with:

  • Table-ready miniatures at a fraction of the time and cost
  • On-demand printing and shipping of miniatures in full color
  • 10M+ color combinations with unrivaled quality

Alex Ziff, Co-CEO at MyMiniFactory added, "Adventure Together's vision for an open-source gaming renaissance resonates with our mission to empower creators at Only-Games and MyMiniFactory. We're thrilled to contribute to this revolutionary gaming experience. It's not just about the print; it's about the story each color tells."

Gamers and enthusiasts are invited to join the adventure on Adventure Together's official community Discord and to follow the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter where you can pledge your support on October 24.

For more information, or media inquiries, please contact Adventure Together at: [email protected]

View the full release at: https://www.adventuretogether.games/news/adventure-together-and-only-games-partner-to-deliver-the-worlds-first-pre-colored-3d-printed-miniature-wargame/

About Adventure Together
Founded in 2019, Adventure Together is an independent tabletop publishing and technology company dedicated to creating the world's most immersive tabletop gaming experiences and empowering independent creators to realize their dream games.

Media Contact:
Ben Scaglione
[email protected]

SOURCE Adventure Together

