Adventure Tourism Market Size to Grow by USD 2.50 trillion with Contribution from Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, and BikeHike Adventures Inc. as dominant players - Technavio

Adventure Tourism Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increasing disposable incomes among consumers across the globe are expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. According to the OECD, household disposable income has increased in all developed and developing countries since 2018. Thus, according to the data published by the Department of Commerce, the US is projected to welcome 95.5 million international visitors annually by 2023. Such will boost the demand for luxurious travel to different destinations across the world, which, in turn, will foster market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The low penetration rate in developing economies is one of the most critical factors likely to hinder market growth in the forthcoming years. Vendors of adventure tourism mostly focus on tier 1 cities as they have a limited presence in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. In addition, individuals from developing countries engage in outdoor recreational activities only for fitness and other health needs. The phenomenon of solo travel is also at a nascent stage in developing regions such as MEA. Such factors may limit the market growth during the forecast years.

Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis is available at Technavio. Request for Sample

Report Copy Now!

Adventure Tourism Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Key players in the global adventure tourism market have relied on strategies such as product launches and business expansion to expand their market share and stay relevant in the global adventure tourism market.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Adventure Tourism Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the adventure tourism market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The market players are profusely working on product advancements with plans of launching new trip destinations to ensure market growth. For instance, in January 2020, Austin Adventures, a pioneer multisport and family adventure travel company, offered eighty-plus trips across all seven continents, including a trip for every month in a year

Top Adventure Tourism Market Players are:

Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

Austin Adventures

BikeHike Adventures Inc.

BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS

Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

Exodus Travels Ltd.

Explore Worldwide Ltd.

G Adventures

Geographic Expeditions Inc.

Intrepid Group

Kensington Tours Ltd.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

MT Sobek

Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd

Recreational Equipment Inc.

ROW Adventures

The Walt Disney Co.

Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd

Travelopia

TUI AG

Want to know about the product offerings and strategic initiatives of contributing

vendors, Download Sample Report

Adventure Tourism Market Segmentation

Type

Domestic Adventure Tourism



International Adventure Tourism

Geographic

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Get Segment-based Market Share Contribution Insights Coupled with Regional

Opportunities with this PDF Sample

Adventure Tourism Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our adventure tourism market report covers the following areas:

Adventure Tourism Market Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Got more Queries?? To find answers to the most commonly asked questions about the market, Retrieve Sample Report

Related Reports:



Helicopter Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Cultural Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Space Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Wellness Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Culinary Tourism Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Sustainable Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Adventure Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.50 tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.26 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Exodus Travels Ltd., Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group, Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd, Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd, Travelopia, and TUI AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Domestic adventure tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Domestic adventure tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on International adventure tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on International adventure tourism - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Source

6.3 Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Indirect contribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Indirect contribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Direct contribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Direct contribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Induced contribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Induced contribution - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Source ($ billion)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC

Exhibit 107: Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC - Overview



Exhibit 108: Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Austin Adventures

Exhibit 110: Austin Adventures - Overview



Exhibit 111: Austin Adventures - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Austin Adventures - Key offerings

11.5 Butterfield and Robinson Inc.

Exhibit 113: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Butterfield and Robinson Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 G Adventures

Exhibit 116: G Adventures - Overview



Exhibit 117: G Adventures - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: G Adventures - Key offerings

11.7 Intrepid Group

Exhibit 119: Intrepid Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: Intrepid Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Intrepid Group - Key offerings

11.8 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 122: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 MT Sobek

Exhibit 126: MT Sobek - Overview

Sobek - Overview

Exhibit 127: MT Sobek - Product / Service

Sobek - Product / Service

Exhibit 128: MT Sobek - Key offerings

11.10 Recreational Equipment Inc.

Exhibit 129: Recreational Equipment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Recreational Equipment Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Recreational Equipment Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 132: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

11.12 TUI AG

Exhibit 136: TUI AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 137: TUI AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 138: TUI AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 139: TUI AG - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

-By ride type: Water rides: Include a water slide, water pool, water coaster, inflatable floats, speed slide, inner tubing rides, lazy river, and leisure rides;

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio