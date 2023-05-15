Adventure tourism market to grow at a CAGR of 47.2%, APAC to account for 31% of the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, Source, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,418.73 billion during 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 47.2%. APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market. The growing disposable income and the presence of numerous exotic destinations are driving the growth of the market in Europe. The tourism industry in the region has received significant investments. In addition, the rising number of baby boomers, the presence of numerous exotic destinations, the increasing demand for personalized vacations, the easy availability of transport facilities, the growth in the number of food and beverage festivals, and the presence of major vendors will drive the growth of the adventure tourism market in Europe. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adventure Tourism Market 2023-2027

Vendor landscape

The adventure tourism market is fragmented. There are several global, regional, and local players in the market that are competing with each other. Key players in the market rely on strategies such as product launches and business expansion to expand their market share. They are working on product advances and plan to launch new trip destinations to ensure market growth. The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy now

Market dynamics

Major drivers & challenges

The increasing disposable incomes are notably driving the growth of the global adventure tourism market. The increase in dual household and per capita incomes as well as the rapid increase in employment rates have raised disposable incomes across the world. This is expected to increase the spending and purchasing power of consumers. These factors are encouraging consumers to spend on travel and leisure activities, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global adventure tourism market during the forecast period.

The risks of accidents and injuries associated with adventurous sports may impede market growth. Climbing activities are considered dangerous due to the associated risk of injuries. Consumers engaging in these activities are prone to sprained ankles, concussions, hamstring strains, neck injuries, fractures, groin strains, contusions, shoulder dislocation, knee collateral ligament sprains, and lacerations, among others. This harms the reputation of adventure tourism operators. Therefore, uncertainties associated with adventure sports will pose a threat to market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends

The high acceptance of online travel agencies is a key trend in the market. Travelers often use online portals to book their trips efficiently. Therefore, traveling portals and agents are promoting their online portals. Online travel agencies offer deals that are customized for business travelers. They also offer detailed information about destinations and itineraries. Thus, the rapid growth of online booking platforms and the high acceptance of online bookings are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors - View a sample report

Company profiles

The adventure tourism market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Active New Zealand Ltd. Partnership, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Discovery Nomads LLC, Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd., Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd., Travelopia Group, and TUI AG.

Competitive analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

By type, the market is classified into domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism.

By source, the market is classified into indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution.

By geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Adventure Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,418.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.72 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Kent USA LLC, Active New Zealand Ltd. Partnership, BikeHike Adventures Inc., BOUNDLESS JOURNEYS, Butterfield and Robinson Inc., Discovery Nomads LLC, Explore Worldwide Ltd., G Adventures, Geographic Expeditions Inc., Intrepid Group Pty Ltd., Kensington Tours Ltd., Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, Passages Exotic Expeditions Ltd., Recreational Equipment Inc., ROW Adventures, The Walt Disney Co., Trafalgar Tours Pty Ltd., Travelopia Group, and TUI AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

