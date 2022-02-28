Adventure Tourism Market to Grow by USD 1884.63 billion| Technavio

Feb 28, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adventure Tourism Market by Type (Domestic adventure tourism and International adventure tourism), Application (Indirect contribution, Direct contribution, and Induced contribution), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and Service (thrill tourism, eco-tourism, accessible tourism, and ethno-tourism) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The adventure tourism market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market. The potential growth difference for the adventure tourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1884.63 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The increasing disposable income is one of the key drivers that will impact the growth of the adventure tourism market during the forecast period. However, factors such as low penetration rates in developing economies will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
Market Segmentation
The adventure tourism market report is classified by type into two segments, namely domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism. The domestic adventure tourism segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
In terms of geography, the adventure tourism market is classified into five segments, namely Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA. Europe will be the leading region during the forecast period. Moreover, 32% of the market's growth is expected to originate from this region. Germany is the key country for the adventure tourism market in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
The adventure tourism market is also segmented by application (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution) and service (thrill tourism, eco-tourism, accessible tourism, and ethno-tourism).
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
-
- Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - The company offers a line of products such as luxury small group journeys, wings over the world, and Marco Polo Journeys, among others.
- Austin Adventures - The company offers all-new adventure trips from the Scottish Highlands, to Brazil Iguazu Falls, to Californian wine country.
- Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as Italian Lakes Walking, Burgundy Wine Country Biking, and Alentejo Biking Private, among others.
- G Adventures - The company offers a line of national geographic travels such as Peru and Bolivia, Explore Machu Picchu and The Amazon River, Botswana and Zimbabwe Safari, and Colombia Journey, among others.
- Intrepid Group - The company offers Alaska tours that include Denali National Park, grizzly bears and wolves, and kayaking upriver to the far-flung Maclaren Glacier.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Climbing Gym Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Glamping Market by Mode of Booking and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Adventure Tourism Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.96%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1884.63 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
14.26
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 32%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Italy, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and TUI AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Domestic adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- International adventure tourism - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Category (qualitative)
- Thrill tourism
- Eco-tourism
- Accessible tourism
- Ethno-tourism
Market Segmentation by Contribution toward GDP
- Market segments
- Comparison by Contribution by GDP
- Indirect contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Direct contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Induced contribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Contribution toward GDP
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC
- Austin Adventures
- Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
- G Adventures
- Intrepid Group
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.
- MT Sobek
- National Geographic Partners LLC
- Recreational Equipment Inc.
- TUI AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article