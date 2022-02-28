Adventure Tourism Market to Grow by USD 1884.63 billion| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing disposable income is one of the key drivers that will impact the growth of the adventure tourism market during the forecast period. However, factors such as low penetration rates in developing economies will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

The adventure tourism market report is classified by type into two segments, namely domestic adventure tourism and international adventure tourism. The domestic adventure tourism segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the adventure tourism market is classified into five segments, namely Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA. Europe will be the leading region during the forecast period. Moreover, 32% of the market's growth is expected to originate from this region. Germany is the key country for the adventure tourism market in Europe. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The adventure tourism market is also segmented by application (indirect contribution, direct contribution, and induced contribution) and service (thrill tourism, eco-tourism, accessible tourism, and ethno-tourism).

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC - The company offers a line of products such as luxury small group journeys, wings over the world, and Marco Polo Journeys, among others.

Austin Adventures - The company offers all-new adventure trips from the Scottish Highlands, to Brazil Iguazu Falls, to Californian wine country.

Butterfield & Robinson Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as Italian Lakes Walking, Burgundy Wine Country Biking, and Alentejo Biking Private, among others.

G Adventures - The company offers a line of national geographic travels such as Peru and Bolivia , Explore Machu Picchu and The Amazon River, Botswana and Zimbabwe Safari, and Colombia Journey, among others.

Intrepid Group - The company offers Alaska tours that include Denali National Park , grizzly bears and wolves, and kayaking upriver to the far-flung Maclaren Glacier.

The company offers tours that include , grizzly bears and wolves, and kayaking upriver to the far-flung Maclaren Glacier.

Adventure Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1884.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.26 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Austin Adventures, Butterfield & Robinson Inc., G Adventures, Intrepid Group, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc., MT Sobek, Recreational Equipment Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and TUI AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

