Adventure Travel Pioneer Amazonia Expeditions Receives Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Tourism Certification

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazonia Expeditions announced today that Amazonia Expeditions Tahuayo Lodge and Amazonia Expeditions Amazon Research Center Lodge have been successfully audited by the Rainforest Alliance against its Sustainable Tourism - GSTC recognized - standard and has earned the right to use the language - Rainforest Alliance Certified Lodge and The Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal for both Lodges and its Amazonia Expeditions Tour Operator.

Tahuayo Lodge is a Rainforest Alliance Certified Lodge. Recognized as one of the ten best wilderness lodges in the world by Outside Magazine, Amazonia's main lodge is not a resort, nor a hotel, but a rustic lodge, comfortable for adventurous travelers. There are seventeen cabins; some are honeymoon cabins, with a king-size bed, others are cabins with two beds and a few are family style cabins with two floors with a matrimonial bed on the first floor and several single beds on the second... Amazonia Expeditions is a Rainforest Alliance Certified Tour Operator. Since 1981, we have been delivering spectacular adventures into the upper Amazon basin as the area's leading ecotourism operator. Join us in the Amazonian Tahuayo Reserve to hike, canoe and zip line your way through the most biodiverse region yet studied. A custom itinerary with your highly trained private guide will deliver an unforgettable experience.

"We want to do our part to make the world a better place. That commitment resonates with our team and our guests. We are proud to be the only lodges in the upper Amazon basin out of Iquitos, Peru to achieve this certification," said Dr. Paul Beaver, Owner of Amazonia Expeditions. "We are grateful for the acknowledgement of the many years of effort we have invested in a sustainable tourism business which helps to protect this vital treasure from commercial resource exploitation and deforestation."

Tahuayo Lodge and the Amazon Research Center Peru Lodge, located near Iquitos, Peru, are the only tourism lodges with access to the expansive Tamshiyacu - Tahuayo Regional Conservation Area. Ongoing scientific research supported by Amazonia Expeditions is directed to conservation management of the reserve's biodiversity as well as the introduction of sustainable economic practices among the indigenous communities in partnership with Angels of the Amazon.

"Angels of the Amazon is proud of our ongoing work to support the health, education and economic opportunities for the natives of the region," said Dolly Beaver, Director of Angels of the Amazon. "Because Amazonia Expeditions covers all of our core operating costs, we are able to direct 100% of donations directly to supporting our mission. The Rainforest Alliance sustainable tourism certification recognizes the impact of our efforts."

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization with over 30 years' experience in the development and promotion of sustainable standards. The sustainable tourism standard is aimed to conserve biodiversity, natural resources and promote the well-being of workers, their families and their communities.

About Amazonia Expeditions

Since 1981, Amazonia Expeditions has been delivering spectacular adventures into the upper Amazon basin as the area's leading ecotourism operator. Whether a single, family, group or school, join us in the Amazonian Tahuayo Reserve to hike, canoe and zip line your way through the most biodiverse region yet studied. Your itinerary will be customized to your needs and interests by your highly trained private guide to deliver an unforgettable experience. More information at https://perujungle.com or call Paul Beaver at 800-262-9669.

About the Tamshiyacu Tahuayo Regional Conservation Area

With support from Amazonia Expeditions, the Tamshiyacu Tahuayo conservation area was formed and approved in 2008. The reserve's mammal diversity has been proven to be the greatest of any region in the Amazon with the highest number of primate species of any protected reserve in the world. The diversity of other species is also outstanding; our bird list contains over 600 species, and several new species of frogs and butterflies have recently been described and a new species of saki monkey is currently under investigation.

About Angels of the Amazon

Founded in 2007 as a non-profit organization, the mission of the Angels of the Amazon (AoA) foundation is to provide aid to the indigenous people living in the 12 communities in the Tahuayo River basin. More information at https://angelsoftheamazon.org.

About the Rainforest Alliance

The Rainforest Alliance is an international nonprofit organization, and growing network of people who are inspired and committed to working together to achieve our mission of conserving biodiversity and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2017, the Rainforest Alliance aims to rebalance the planet through creative, pragmatic collaboration with farmers, foresters, businesses and consumers, building strong forests and healthy communities around the world. More information at https://rainforest-alliance.org.

