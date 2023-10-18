"Adventure Travel World Summit" in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Opens Up New Type of Tourism for Japan

News provided by

Sapporo City

18 Oct, 2023, 02:00 ET

SAPPORO, Japan, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adventure Travel World Summit took place in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on September 11-14, marking the first time for the internationally renowned conference to happen in Asia. This historic event was a great success in bringing together over 750 leaders in the adventure travel community from 64 countries to create business opportunities and discover the adventure potential of Japan's northernmost main island.

Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202310120959?p=images

Travel experts took part in adventures to explore the history, culture and nature of Hokkaido and Japan as a whole. Paul Sarfati, owner of Baboo Travel, participated in two Hokkaido adventures. "Through these unforgettable experiences, I learnt about the indigenous culture, enjoyed many different adventures, and tasted delicious local cuisine. We are already working on building itineraries to bring travelers to Hokkaido!"

As the host city for the four-day summit, Sapporo, the capital of the island prefecture, served as an adventure base where participants could enjoy the Japanese city life buzzing with food, nightlife and culture just a stone's throw from a world of nature. William Tang, a Canadian travel blogger, sums up his experience in the city: "Sapporo is unlike any other city in Japan and is filled with surprises for all levels of adventure -- you can't help but think you've seen a side of the country that people haven't seen."

Shannon Stowell, the CEO of the Adventure Travel Trade Association, reflecting on the impact of the event, states, "People fell in love with Hokkaido, Sapporo and Japan who had never been before, and I am sure they are figuring out ways to work this into their business. This is a great ignition point where Sapporo and Hokkaido are in the spotlight of the adventure travel professional community worldwide."

Sapporo will also be featured on an episode of Adventure Cities, which is set to broadcast on the Discovery Channel on October 22 at 7:30 a.m. EST.

Click here for the rest of the host city's discussion with Shannon about adventure travel in Hokkaido.
URL: https://visit.sapporo.travel/topics/2023/10/12/atws-2/

Travel information about Sapporo City
Website: https://visit.sapporo.travel/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visit.sapporo/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitsapporo.en/

SOURCE Sapporo City

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.