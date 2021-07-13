Adventures by Day, Music by Night

"We believe adventure is best shared," said Jeremy Rawle, founder of Fort Desolation, "We love live music, we love overland adventures and we love southern Utah more than any place on earth."

Fort Desolation has partnered with Cornerstone AV on the festival production and The State Room Presents on the music lineup, which features:

Paul Cauthen

The White Buffalo

The Band of Heathens

Lilly Hiatt

Jaime Wyatt

Jordan Matthew Young

Pete Sands & the Drifters

This one-of-a-kind music festival gives attendees a chance to explore activities like hiking, fly-fishing, overlanding, horseback riding, rock climbing and any other adventures they can find in the area during the day. Then come together for live music in a stunning natural environment at night.

"We created Fort Desolation Fest for overlanders, van-lifers, car campers, adventure bikers—and anyone else who enjoys music, food and drinks in the great outdoors," said Jeremy Rawle."

Learn more about Fort Desolation Fest at fortdesolationfest.com . Tickets are on sale now.. Email questions to [email protected] .

