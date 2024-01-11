Adventures by Disney Announces New Holland and Belgium River Cruise with Two Tour Options Beginning in 2025

Guests will sail through countries celebrated for their art, architecture, canals and dazzling floral displays

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventures by Disney continues its commitment to family travel with two new itineraries to Holland and Belgium. Beginning in 2025, families can embark on an enchanting river cruise and become immersed in Dutch culture, history and old-world charm, or join an exclusive spring departure to experience the legendary tulip season.

Guests on each Holland and Belgium River Cruise itinerary will be inspired by the activities and experiences, such as marveling at the iconic Kinderdijk 18th century windmills, enjoying canal cruises through time-honored neighborhoods, visiting the museum of Plantin and Moretus publishing which dates back to the 1500s, admiring Dutch masters art and architecture, touring Royal Delft and taking part in a pottery activity, going to castles, riding bikes through the countryside, tasting regional food and drinks, and more — included and designed to take guests into the heart of the area's storied history and modern-day influence.

Additional information and details are available by clicking here.

The Discovering Holland and Belgium Tour

On the traditional Holland and Belgium tour, guests will visit Amsterdam, Utrecht, Rotterdam, Ghent, Brussels, Antwerp, Kinderdijk, Gouda and Bruges. Highlighted activities include celebrating the magic and music at the Utrecht Museum Speelklok, strolling through Castle de Haar, learning about Brussels' influence on comic books, chocolate and more.

For adult travelers, Adventures by Disney will offer this itinerary for one adult-exclusive departure.

Embark on the Tulip Tour

The spring tulip sailing will highlight Holland and Belgium's world-renowned floral beauty and industry. The tulip sailing will be offered once in April, to capture the splendor of the blooming season. Historically, tulips served as inspiration for Dutch master artists, and during tulip-mania in the 1600s, the bulb was used as an economic exchange.

On this itinerary, guests will visit Amsterdam, Hoorn, Middelburg, Ghent, Antwerp, Rotterdam, Kinderdijk and Schoonhoven. Highlighted activities include walking among Keukenhof's brilliant display of 7 million spring-flowering bulbs, visiting Hoorn and its tulip farms, exploring the Floralia Flower Show, painting an ornamental clog keepsake, and more.

Each eight-day, seven-night voyage, in collaboration with AmaWaterways, will be led by Disney-trained Adventure Guides who take care of every detail and bring the destinations to life through masterful storytelling. Families will enjoy the convenience of unpacking once as the river cruise ship serves as the hotel for the entire trip. Meals and activities are provided and the selection — or on-your-own time — provides guests a customized adventure. Young travelers, or Junior Adventurers, can even choose to spend an evening together on an Adventure Guide-led activity.

Booking Information and Details

For nearly 20 years, guests traveling with Adventures by Disney have explored some of the most sought-after places in the world, and the travel brand's global portfolio has expanded to now offering more than 40 guided-group adventures by land, river cruise and expedition cruise. Disney-trained Adventure Guides accompany every trip and bring real-world magic to life. Their masterful storytelling, in-depth knowledge of the places visited plus their attention to every detail ensures guests enjoy a hassle-free vacation and foster lasting connections with every destination. The authenticity and immersion in the places and cultures visited, plus insider access and activities, are at the heart of every Adventures by Disney vacation.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit AdventuresbyDisney.com, call 1-833-223-0103 or contact a travel agent.

SOURCE Adventures by Disney