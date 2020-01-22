Adventures by Disney Offers More Opportunities for Families to Set Sail on European River Cruise Vacations in 2021

New for 2021, guests aboard Rhine River voyages can travel to Papenburg, Germany, for an inside look at the construction of the fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish.

Bookings open to the public on Jan. 29, 2020. More details on Adventures by Disney river cruises can be found on the River Cruising with Disney page of adventuresbydisney.com.

Family Vacations in the Heart of Europe

Sailing with AmaWaterways, a premier luxury river cruise line, these all-inclusive vacations are filled with active, immersive experiences curated by the family travel experts at Disney. A team of specially trained Adventure Guides are master storytellers who bring each destination to life and provide a seamless, authentic experience marked by signature Disney service.

On Rhine River cruises, guests explore storybook villages in Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Highlights include a toboggan ride through the black forest, high-adrenaline thrills at an indoor winter park, horseback riding through the French countryside and a voyage through the Upper Middle Rhine Valley offering up-close views of 30 majestic castles.

New on the Rhine River itinerary is a unique excursion to Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, where the newest Disney Cruise Line ships are being built. Guests who book this activity will go behind-the-magic at the building docks on a privately guided hard-hat tour led by a Disney Imagineer. This intimate, limited-capacity experience will be available at an additional charge on all 2021 departures.

Danube River sailings visit eight unforgettable destinations in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary, where adventurers roam medieval ruins, scale treetop rope bridges and marvel at the rolling hills made famous in "The Sound of Music."

Rhone River vacations through the south of France transport guests to sun-soaked Provence, a region celebrated for its colorful culture, charming villages, lush vineyards and world-renowned cuisine. Interactive excursions include an art workshop inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, a private truffle-hunting experience and tasting, and kayaking beneath a 2,000-year-old Roman aqueduct.

Seine River cruises celebrate the magnificence of rural France with visits to picturesque provincial towns, the historic beaches of Normandy, Monet's House and Gardens, the dramatic cliffs of Etretat, and Paris – the "City of Lights."

Specialty, Seasonal and Themed Departures

The 2021 Adventures by Disney river cruise lineup includes a variety of specialty sailings that feature themed offerings onboard and onshore, in addition to the excursions and entertainment already built into each itinerary.

Throughout the year, select departures are reserved for families traveling without children. During these adult-exclusive sailings, guests 18 years of age and older enjoy all of the magic of an Adventures by Disney river cruise with the addition of tailored enhancements designed just for them. These dedicated sailings meet the increased demand among adult travelers for Adventures by Disney's unique blend of sophistication, variety and adventure in a fun, comfortable setting.

Special adult-only vacations include themed Oktoberfest sailings on the Danube River and Food and Wine cruises on the Rhine River, each offering an extra serving of refinement and fun for culinary connoisseurs and "foodies" alike. Also on the Danube, festive Christmas Market cruises are a magical way for families to celebrate the holidays like never before. Each of these specialty vacations is offered twice in 2021.

Pre- and Post-Cruise Itinerary Enhancements in Paris, Amsterdam and Budapest

Adventures by Disney guests can extend their European river cruise vacations with three-day, two-night stays in some of Europe's most celebrated cities. These guided group itineraries are designed to maximize vacation time, highlighting "must see" attractions as well as lesser-known hidden gems. Two dedicated Adventure Guides lead guests in enriching, exciting activities the whole family can enjoy.

The Paris Escape can be added to Seine and Rhone sailings to round-out vacations in northern or southern France. Guests enjoy spectacular views of the "City of Lights" from their seats at dinner in the Eiffel Tower, a private walking culinary tour, and an immersive visit to the Louvre Museum guided by a local expert and a special art detective activity for Junior Adventurers.

The Amsterdam Escape can be added as a post-cruise stay following Rhine River sailings to complete the cruise's four-country journey. This itinerary features a bucket-list canal cruise, a culinary tour of the trendy Jordaan neighborhood and a visit to the Van Gogh Museum followed by an interactive painting workshop.

The Budapest Escape can be added to Danube River sailings as the perfect land complement to the Central European tour by water. The itinerary checks off the city's must-see sites with a focus on enriching cultural experiences like sampling authentic Hungarian cuisine, riding in a tuk-tuk (motorized rickshaw) and reveling in a performance at the Budapest Opera House.

Adventures by Disney Escapes can be booked as standalone getaways or as add-ons to other vacation plans.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, guests can visit adventuresbydisney.com, call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.

ABOUT ADVENTURES BY DISNEY

Adventures by Disney provides immersive, hassle-free group guided vacation experiences to destinations on six continents. Families traveling with Adventures by Disney receive exceptional service while taking part in extraordinary experiences at locations including the South African plains, the great cities of Europe, Costa Rica's rich rainforest, the ruins of Pompeii and Machu Picchu, Australia's Outback, the Great Wall of China, and some of America's most iconic destinations.

Adventures by Disney has been recognized by numerous travel organizations for its excellence in family tourism. Adventures by Disney was honored in Cruise Critic's annual Editors' Picks awards as the Best River Cruise Line for Families in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was also voted Top "Adventure" Tour Operator in the Travel Weekly 2016 Readers Choice Awards, and has garnered many other excellence awards throughout the past decade.

Offering Disney-trained Adventure Guides on each trip, engaging activities, VIP experiences and personal touches throughout, Adventures by Disney vacations are crafted to excite and delight everyone. Visit AdventuresByDisney.com to learn more.

