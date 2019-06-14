Adventus Announces the Filing of its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the El Domo VMS Deposit, Curipamba Project

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: ADZN;OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce that following the news release on May 2, 2019 of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment that includes an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the El Domo volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit within the 21,537 hectare Curipamba project in Ecuador, the Company has filed the National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 technical report on SEDAR.

The technical report has been prepared in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves that establish definitions and guidance on the definitions for Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, and Mining Studies used in Canada. The Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve, and Mining Study definitions are incorporated, by reference, into NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

There are no material differences between information disclosed in the Company's May 2, 2019 news release and the technical report.

Qualified Persons

The technical report, entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Curipamba Project – El Domo Deposit, Central Ecuador", was authored by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. (RPA) and Knight Piésold. The following Independent Qualified Persons ("IQPs") co-authored the technical report: Metallurgy and Processing: Avakash Patel, P.Eng., RPA; Geology, Exploration, and Mineral Resource: Dorota El Rassi, P.Eng., RPA; Mining: Hugo Miranda, P.Eng., RPA; Infrastructure and Economic Evaluation: Torben Jensen, P.Eng., RPA; and Environmental & Community: Ken Embree, P.Eng., Knight Piésold. Each of the individuals above are IQPs for the purposes of NI 43-101. All scientific and technical information in technical report is based on information prepared by or under the supervision of those individuals.

About Adventus

Adventus is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is leading the exploration and engineering advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold-zinc project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that Adventus expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

