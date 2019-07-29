Adventus Completes Transaction to Vend Lismore, Millstreet and Charleville Exploration Projects in Ireland to BMEx Limited

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") (TSX-V: ADZN;OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced transaction to vend its Lismore, Millstreet and Charleville exploration projects in Ireland to the privately-owned Australian exploration company BMEx Limited ("BMEx") in return for shares in BMEx (the "Transaction").

The Transaction has been formalized in an investment and cooperation agreement between the parties, whereby BMEx has acquired all shares of a subsidiary company owned by Adventus. Under the Transaction, BMEx has issued 2,650,000 ordinary shares to Adventus, subject to additional shares being issued to Adventus if BMEx does not complete its planned initial public offering and listing on the Australian Securities Exchange by December 1, 2019.

With the completion of the Transaction, Adventus retains its Rathkeale and Kingscourt exploration project interests in Ireland and continues to pursue commercial opportunities for project advancement.

About BMEx

BMEx is a privately-owned exploration group primarily focused on zinc projects in Australia and Ireland. BMEx completed private financing in 2018 and plans to complete its initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange in the second half of 2019. BMEx is based in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

About Adventus

Adventus is a well-financed exploration and project development company, focused in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is leading the exploration and engineering advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold-zinc project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago projects to date. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

