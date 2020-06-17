Adventus Mining to Host Live-Video Webinar to Highlight 2020 Exploration and Project Development Plans

TORONTO, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") is pleased to host a live-video webinar on Thursday June 25th, 2020 at 2:00pm EDT to provide an overview of Adventus' exploration and project development activities in Ecuador. The webinar will be presented by President and Chief Executive Officer, Christian Kargl-Simard and the Adventus management team, and will cover:

Introduction – brief look at the formation of Adventus and three years of progress in Ecuador

El Domo deposit development at Curipamba project – engineering and feasibility study progress

2020 Drilling programs for major new copper-gold discoveries at three projects:

Curipamba – regional exploration drilling at 15 targets, with priority on La Vaquera



Pijilí – maiden 5,000 m drill program at a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system

Santiago – field and 3,000 m drill program at a copper-gold system with epithermal targets

All current and potential shareholders, analysts and the general public are cordially invited to the webinar. Adventus management will be available to answer questions during the presentation.

Webinar date and time – Thursday June 25th, 2020 at 2:00pm EDT

Online registration and participation details are at this link – https://my.6ix.com/8K0chWwb

About Adventus

Adventus Mining Corporation (ADZN.TSXV) (ADVZF.OTCQX) is a unique exploration and project development company, focused primarily in Ecuador. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corporation, Greenstone Resources LP, Resource Capital Funds, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus is leading the exploration and engineering advancement of the Curipamba copper-gold project in Ecuador as part of an earn-in agreement to obtain a 75% ownership interest. In addition, Adventus is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance with its partners in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijilí and Santiago copper-gold projects to date. Adventus also controls an investment portfolio of equities in several junior exploration companies as well as exploration projects in Ireland with South32 as funding partner. Adventus is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX in the United States under the symbol ADVZF.



