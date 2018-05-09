Adventus Ventures announces initial financing for several of its medical device portfolio companies

The financing will provide the resources for initial product development and early evaluation in preparation for series A funding in the next few months.

"We are excited to be working with outstanding and talented entrepreneurs to develop new medical device companies," said Shawn Moaddeb, Founder & Chairman at Adventus Ventures.

"We are pleased to continue working with Adventus Ventures supporting us with initial development and strategic guidance", said Tom Moore, CEO of ZED Medical.

"Temari Medical's next generation cerebral aneurysm embolic protection system has the potential to significantly address shortcomings of current devices and providing better treatment options" said Mahmood Razavi, MD, Director of Department of Clinical Trials at St Joseph Heart & Vascular Center., and Chief Medical Officer and board member at Temari Medical.

About Adventus Ventures:

Adventus Ventures was founded in 2017 as a medical device incubator and early stage funding providing a combination of experienced leadership, financing, legal, strategic and engineering support with wide range of expertise enabling entrepreneurs and early stage companies faster and successful path to exit and commercialization.

