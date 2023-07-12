Adverank Breathes New Life into Prop-Tech, Revolutionizing Self-Storage Industry

ZIONSVILLE, Ind., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverank, an innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) provider, is thrilled to announce its entrance into the burgeoning property technology (prop-tech) space through multiple strategic partnerships with leading self-storage property management systems.

Prop-tech, a rapidly emerging sector within the real estate industry, leverages digital innovation to address various challenges and streamline operations. "The self-storage segment, currently regarded as the hottest asset class, has seen exponential growth" said Adverank CEO and Co-Founder Jason Zickler. According to recent studies by Inside Self Storage, rates are at an all-time high, increasing revenue for all reporting REITs by 14% to 22% for the year-over-year period ending in the second quarter of 2023, validating the increasing need for advanced, tailored solutions in this space.

Much of a self-storage facility's budget is typically allocated toward property management systems and websites, leaving advertising efforts often neglected. This is where Adverank steps in to fill the gap.

Adverank, with its proprietary software, introduces a host of groundbreaking features set to redefine self-storage advertising. It offers the first-ever real-time integration into self-storage Property Management Systems (PMS) and websites through Adverank.cloud, a browser and mobile-based software as a service. This subscription-based service utilizes proprietary APIs, algorithms, and processes to optimize marketing spend, streamline decision-making, drive occupancy growth, and breathe new life into numbers.

Adverank's unique partnerships include collaborations with the biggest player, Storable, and the hottest entrant, Tenant. Additionally, Adverank is excited to announce its partnership with Self Storage Manager Inc., which has been serving the self-storage industry for over 20 years and has gained a significant market share in the mid-size to large operators' segment of the self-storage industry in the past 4 years, further expanding its growing list of integrations.

Owner, and Director of Operations at Spacebox Management, Corey Ward, runs his business on SiteLink software by Storable said, "Spacebox chose Adverank to help give us better visibility into what we are spending daily on our pay-pay-click budget and give us real-time recommendations to help us compete quicker and more efficiently against our competitors in the markets we serve."

Anytime Storage, which advertises on Adverank and operates on Tenant, experienced an occupancy increase of up to 8% within the first two weeks of utilizing our pay-per-click strategies.

Self Storage Manager President Rohan Shenoy shared, "We are excited to partner with Adverank, marking a significant step forward in meeting the advertising demands of the self-storage industry. For years, the storage industry has needed a comprehensive advertising solution, and with Adverank, we can now offer our clients the targeted focus they require. Adverank co-exists well with existing vendors and systems that are in place, ensuring a hassle-free addition to any business's technology stack. This compatibility empowers our clients to leverage Adverank's capabilities without disrupting their current operations, making it a valuable and easily adaptable solution. Together, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the advertising landscape in the self-storage industry, empowering businesses to reach their target audience effectively and maximize their growth potential."

The self-storage industry continues to heat up as the hottest asset class. Adverank is poised to take it to the next level with its cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, providing unprecedented service and sophistication to this growing sector.

For more information about Adverank, please visit www.adverank.com.

