Adversa AI Wins Cloud Security Alliance's Pitchapalooza 2025 Award, Recognized as the Leading Platform for Continuous AI Red Teaming and Agentic AI Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI, the pioneer in Agentic AI Security and Continuous AI Red Teaming, has been named the winner of the Cloud Security Alliance's Startup Pitchapalooza 2025, emerging at the top of a highly competitive field of over 40 startups in AI Cybersecurity.

Pitchapalooza is one of the CSA community's most respected programs for evaluating early-stage technologies tackling real-world cloud and AI security challenges. This year's competition focused heavily on solutions in the intersection of Cyber and AI capable of Automated Red Teaming, securing GenAI applications and defending autonomous AI agents, areas where CISOs report the fastest-growing operational risk. Adversa AI distinguished itself with a unified platform that continuously tests, validates, and protects AI systems against evolving threats. Adversa AI was selected for its unified platform that continuously tests and protects AI Agents and Applications from real-world adversarial behavior.

Why Enterprises Are Paying Attention

As organizations deploy AI into core business operations, security teams increasingly seek solutions that can:

protect AI agents from unintended actions and tool misuse,

from unintended actions and tool misuse, Red Team multi-step workflows the way attackers actually operate,

the way attackers actually operate, prevent prompt manipulation , goal hijacking , and workflow tampering ,

, , and , and secure MCP pipelines, including tool invocation and reasoning chains.

Adversa AI's approach directly addresses these needs by evaluating models, AI agents, and the MCP infrastructure through autonomous, continuous adversarial testing. The platform draws on hundreds of customer-tailored behavioral attack patterns, uncovering vulnerabilities that may not appear in one-off manual assessments and even can uncover unknown vulnerability categories.

CISO Panel Validation: A Strong Signal for the Industry's Preferred Solution

Adversa AI's selection was made by a panel of respected global security leaders, including CISOs and cybersecurity executives from BlackRock, Graham Holdings, the United Nations International Computing Centre, and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. Their evaluation reflected real enterprise scenarios and the types of questions modern security teams ask when assessing AI security tools:

Which platform best protects autonomous AI agents and their tool workflows?

Which solution offers continuous, automated AI red teaming reflective of real attacker behavior?

How can organizations secure MCP-based architectures, tool invocation, memory, and reasoning without building internal research teams?

Their decision positions Adversa AI as one of the most trusted and enterprise-ready solutions in this emerging category.

Watch panel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wjm5VAX5bU

Why Adversa AI Stood Out

Adversa AI continuously tests and validates models, agents, and MCP's across hundreds adversarial techniques, identifying issues such as prompt injection, Behavior hijack, cascading agent failures, tool misuse, rogue agents and so on. Its privacy-preserving architecture enables on-premises testing without exposing customer data to third-party AI providers — a growing requirement for financial institutions, enterprises, and public-sector organizations.

"AI systems fail in complex ways that teams can't predict manually," said Alex Polyakov, Co-Founder of Adversa AI. "This award underscores the need for autonomous testing and agent-aware defenses. Our mission is to help organizations understand how their AI systems behave under real adversarial pressure — and how to fix issues before attackers find them."

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI is the global leader in Agentic AI Security and Continuous AI Red Teaming. Its platform protects enterprises by continuously stress-testing GenAI applications, AI agents, and MCP-based architectures to identify and fix vulnerabilities before deployment. Adversa AI works with Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, and AI Startups building next-generation AI systems.

Learn more at www.adversa.ai.

