Advertise Purple, Inc. Expands Reach Through Acquisition of Mosaic Digital Systems, Inc.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertise Purple, Inc., the leading affiliate management OPM, is excited to announce its strategic acquisition of Mosaic Digital Systems, Inc., a move that will significantly expand the company's reach and unlock deeper opportunities in the SMB market.

With this acquisition, Advertise Purple solidifies its position as a leader in the industry, bolstering its already impressive tech stack with invaluable insights and learnings into today's fastest-growing SMBs. This strategic move will enable Advertise Purple to better serve budding e-commerce brands and provide them with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in the competitive digital landscape.

The performance marketing channel is projected to grow 67% to $27.7 billion by 2027, and with the addition of Mosaic Digital Systems, Advertise Purple is well-positioned to capture an increased share of this market. A recent study found that over 44% of e-commerce businesses are now interested in automated, self-serve options to build their performance channel, a stat that bodes well for the future. By leveraging Mosaic Digital Systems' complex software as a service (SaaS) technology and expertise, Advertise Purple will improve forecasting and strategy. This acquisition opens up a rapidly growing market of over 14 million micro-SMBs, 81% of which will utilize affiliate marketing at some point in their lifecycle.

Mosaic Digital Systems brings unique insights to Advertise Purple's understanding of micro-SMBs, particularly in the areas of recruitment and optimization strategies. With their expertise, Advertise Purple can create and deploy strategies that result in a positive return on ad spend (ROAS), enabling micro-SMBs to achieve sustainable growth. The robustness of the tech stack allows for more tailored and effective solutions, ensuring that micro-SMBs receive the attention and support they need to succeed through class-leading technology.

Advertise Purple is thrilled to expand its reach and enhance its capabilities by acquiring Mosaic Digital Systems, Inc. This strategic move positions the company for continued success in the performance marketing industry, while empowering micro-SMBs to achieve their growth goals. With its strengthened tech stack and deep insights into today's fastest growing SMBs, Advertise Purple remains at the forefront of innovation and client-focused solutions.

Advertise Purple has helped over 5,000 brands in 23 verticals generate $4.6B in affiliate revenue, making us the leader in partnership marketing management. Through a combination of experience, and exclusive proprietary affiliate partnership technology Purply™, Advertise Purple provides award-winning affiliate program management for Enterprise, SMB, and international e-commerce brands looking to drive performance-based online customer acquisition.

Contact:

Jonathan Moisan

(424) 272-7400

SOURCE Advertise Purple