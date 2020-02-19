Advertise Purple, Inc. Selected By Inc. Magazine as California's 42nd Fastest-Growing Private Company--in the Inc. 5000 Series: California

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Advertise Purple is No. 42 on its inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment.

According to Advertise Purple Inc.'s President, Kyle Mitnick, "Considering the hyper-competitive business environment in California, this award is quite meaningful. We've always strived to hire only the best and brightest employees, and having our headquarters reside in the desirable city of Santa Monica puts us at a distinct advantage to capitalize on that. So, in essence, our surrounding environment has allowed us to source the most brilliant minds from top universities in the United States. Not only do our customers and company benefit from the strength of our employees; so does the city of Santa Monica and the state of California, as they should."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2016 and 2018, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 422 percent and, in 2018 alone, they employed more than 49,000 people and added $5.6 billion to the California economy. Companies based in the largest metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Series: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000-series-california-2020 starting February 19, 2020.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the business sector impacts California's economy," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

The Inc. 5000 Series: California Summit & Awards event to honor the companies on the list will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at The LINE Los Angeles (3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90010).

About Advertise Purple, Inc

Advertise Purple is a global digital marketing agency focusing on the growth & optimization of the affiliate channel. In 2018 and 2019, Advertise Purple was recognized as a 'Top Advertising & Marketing' company in America, 'Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company' in America, and 'Best Workplace' in America. To learn more about our service, please visit www.advertisepurple.com.

CONTACT: Direct any inquiries for Advertise Purple to Stephen Adamson. Call 424-272-7400 or email stephen@advertisepurple, 2200 Michigan Ave, Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90404

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regional Series

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 Regional Series is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

