Advertise Purple, Inc. Selected by Los Angeles Business Journal as #8 of 100 on 2019 Fastest Growing Private Companies List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertise Purple, Inc. was recently ranked #8 of the 100 fastest growing private companies in Los Angeles. This twenty third annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

This list was designed to identify, recognize and honor companies that are exhibiting the highest revenue growth and are at the forefront of LA's economy. The 100 companies included were ranked by percent revenue growth between 2016 and 2018.

To be considered for this list, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a privately held business

- Be headquartered in the Los Angeles area

- Have a minimum of $5 million revenue in 2018

- Be in business a minimum of three years

The rankings were revealed at a special event on November 18th, 2019, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel where the CEOs and executives of these companies were invited to celebrate. The rankings and event recap can be found in the November 25th, 2019, issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

President of Advertise Purple, Inc., Kyle Mitnick is honored to be in the company of some great firms: "Having the recognition of a highly reputable, yet local, media outlet like LABJ is a nice nod to our involvement in the local business community. As one can imagine, amazing media and tech companies are located here in Los Angeles, so we're proud to be listed as #8 out of 100 on the list. The hiring pool in Los Angeles has proven to be second to none, and we foresee our company in the city limits for many, many years to come."

For more information on this event, visit www.labusinessjournal.com/fgpc2019/ .

Advertise Purple is a global digital marketing agency focusing on the growth & optimization of the affiliate channel. In 2018 and 2019, Advertise Purple was recognized as 'Top Advertising & Marketing' company in America, 'Fastest Growing Privately Held Company' in America, and 'Best Workplace' in America. To learn more about our service, please visit https://www.advertisepurple.com/

CONTACT: Stephen Adamson

stephen@advertisepurple.com

(424) 272-7400

SOURCE Advertise Purple

