Advertise Purple Is One Of 'Inc.' Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 74.2 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work—besting last year's 72.1 percent.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It's a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

According to Advertise Purple's President, Kyle Mitnick; "Since Advertise Purple's inception, the culture has been paramount to our success. Each member of our cohort has different aspirations, unique goals, and a varied skillset. We've created an environment where those align with company objectives, and the outcome has been an overwhelming sense of cooperation, enthusiasm, and autonomy to excel."

All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent—that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

While researching the finalists, Inc. and Quantum saw distinct themes:

99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost.

49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

16 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

Advertise Purple is a global digital marketing agency focusing on the growth & optimization of the affiliate channel. In 2018, Advertise Purple earned the prestigious titles of Inc.'s "#49th Top Advertising & Marketing Company in the United States", "451st Fastest Growing Private Company in the America", and #1 Fastest Growing Affiliate Marketing Agency in the United States. To learn more about our service, please visit https://www.advertisepurple.com/.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

